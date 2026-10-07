Elizabeth Hurley Gushes Over Boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus as She Opens Up About Their 'Blended' Families: 'It's Great'
Oct. 7 2026, Updated 10:29 a.m. ET
Elizabeth Hurley opened up about her "great" relationship with boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus.
Since the happy couple went public in April 2025, Cyrus has been dividing his time between the United States and Hurley's home in the English countryside.
She appeared on the U.K. TV show This Morning on Wednesday, October 7, and spoke about their "blended family" while admitting she is less than impressed with the country singer's cooking skills.
'It's Actually Great'
"Blended families and blended continents. It's actually great," the Bedazzled star shared. "I spent most of my working life in America, so I'm very easy in America."
"Billy hadn't really been to England much, apart from short tours, but he spent months on end in England, in the country. He loves it too," Hurley continued about Cyrus' adjustment to her home in Hertfordshire.
When asked if she is turning him into a country gent, she replied, "Well, he's definitely a country boy."
"He can't cook or do anything like that," the actress confessed, adding that "he's trying to learn because he wants to be able to bring me a tray, for breakfast or something, but that hasn't happened yet."
'We’re Very Happy Together'
As previously reported by OK!, Hurley spoke about how their relationship has remained strong despite the distance.
"We’re very happy together," she gushed in an interview published on July 20.
The mother-of-one revealed, "We're really enjoying trying to get this balance between America and the U.K. He's always been based in America—Tennessee, for the last 35 years or something."
- Elizabeth Hurley Says She and Billy Ray Cyrus Are 'Very Happy Together' Despite Long-Distance Romance
- 'Private' Elizabeth Hurley Is 'Having Fun' With Boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus: 'She’s Living Her Best Life'
- Billy Ray Cyrus Dishes on 'Beautiful' Relationship With Elizabeth Hurley, Says They Always Had 'Chemistry'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Billy Ray Cyrus Raved About Elizabeth Hurley
The pair hasn't been shy about showing their admiration for each other, with Cyrus gushing over his girlfriend in July.
The singer took to his Instagram on July 27 to share a heartfelt message alongside a photo of the duo.
"It's better than alright – thank you @elizabethhurley1 for reminding me how much I love country music. Feels like coming home ❤️," Cyrus wrote.
The brunette beauty made sure to comment back to him, writing, "I love you ❤️❤️❤️."
'I Can't Give Enough Credit to What Elizabeth Has Brought to My Life'
While Cyrus did not elaborate on what Hurley specifically did, his message suggests she played a meaningful role in reigniting his love for making music.
"I do feel at this moment a calm and a peace of mind of knowing that I'm on the right path — and certainly love feels good. I can't give enough credit to what Elizabeth has brought to my life," he shared in a separate interview at the time.