Elizabeth Hurley Gushes Over Boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus as She Opens Up About Their 'Blended' Families: 'It's Great'

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Elizabeth Hurley opened up about her "great" relationship with boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus. Since the happy couple went public in April 2025, Cyrus has been dividing his time between the United States and Hurley's home in the English countryside. She appeared on the U.K. TV show This Morning on Wednesday, October 7, and spoke about their "blended family" while admitting she is less than impressed with the country singer's cooking skills.

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'It's Actually Great'

Source: @ELIZABETHHURLEY1 / INSTAGRAM Elizabeth Hurley said Billy Ray Cyrus is 'trying to learn' how to cook.

"Blended families and blended continents. It's actually great," the Bedazzled star shared. "I spent most of my working life in America, so I'm very easy in America." "Billy hadn't really been to England much, apart from short tours, but he spent months on end in England, in the country. He loves it too," Hurley continued about Cyrus' adjustment to her home in Hertfordshire. When asked if she is turning him into a country gent, she replied, "Well, he's definitely a country boy." "He can't cook or do anything like that," the actress confessed, adding that "he's trying to learn because he wants to be able to bring me a tray, for breakfast or something, but that hasn't happened yet."

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'We’re Very Happy Together'

Source: @ELIZABETHHURLEY1 / INSTAGRAM Back in July, Elizabeth Hurley talked about navigating a long-distance romance.

As previously reported by OK!, Hurley spoke about how their relationship has remained strong despite the distance. "We’re very happy together," she gushed in an interview published on July 20. The mother-of-one revealed, "We're really enjoying trying to get this balance between America and the U.K. He's always been based in America—Tennessee, for the last 35 years or something."

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Billy Ray Cyrus Raved About Elizabeth Hurley

Source: @ELIZABETHHURLEY1 / INSTAGRAM Billy Ray Cyrus said Elizabeth Hurley reminded him of his love for country music.

The pair hasn't been shy about showing their admiration for each other, with Cyrus gushing over his girlfriend in July. The singer took to his Instagram on July 27 to share a heartfelt message alongside a photo of the duo. "It's better than alright – thank you @elizabethhurley1 for reminding me how much I love country music. Feels like coming home ❤️," Cyrus wrote. The brunette beauty made sure to comment back to him, writing, "I love you ❤️❤️❤️."

'I Can't Give Enough Credit to What Elizabeth Has Brought to My Life'

Source: @ELIZABETHHURLEY1 / INSTAGRAM Billy Ray Cyrus revealed that 'love feels good.'