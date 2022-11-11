Elizabeth Hurley Reflects On Working With Matthew Perry At Height Of His Drug & Alcohol Addiction: 'It Was A Nightmare'
Working with Matthew Perry at the height of his drug and alcohol addiction was no easy task — that is according to Elizabeth Hurley.
Despite saying that she has "very fond memories" of the Friends alum while they filmed Serving Sara, Hurley admitted the Hollywood stars did not always get along.
"To be honest, it was a nightmare working with him at that time and, as it's now known, our movie was shut down because of his addiction," Hurley, 57, told a news publication on Wednesday, November 9, of their 2002 rom-com.
"We were in a force majeure and had to all sit at home twiddling our thumbs for some time," the Gossip Girl alum remembered, adding that it was "rough."
ELIZABETH HURLEY SHARES THROWBACK TO FIRST BIKINI SHOOT EVER — SEE THE PIC
And while they had to scrap all of their pre-filmed scenes, the brunette beauty said the 53-year-old "was fabulous" to work with after he came back from his two-month rehab stint.
"It was tough, obviously he was having a tough time, but he was still very charming and a lovely person to work with," she gushed, before candidly saying, "but you could see he was suffering for sure."
Perry opened up about his decades-long addiction in his recently released memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which hit shelves earlier this month. At one point in the shocking tell-all, the troubled star even reflected on his time working on Serving Sara, recalling that he knew his costar and director Reginald Hudlin were "pissed off" about the situation.
"Of course, the movie tanked anyway," Perry stated of the film, which he had to shoot for a second time since he had slurred speech in the first take.
"I was paid $3.5 million to do the movie and I got sued for the shutdown, even though it was a health issue," Perry revealed. "At the mediation table a team of insurance flacks faced me down, so I just wrote them a check for $650,000."
In a bombshell interview with Diane Sawyer, the 17 Again actor explained that he was working on the film and Friends at the same time, leading him to spiral. "It was shot in Dallas and I was doing 'Friends' at the same time, so it doubled my workload," Perry said of his demanding schedule. "And I was flying on a private jet drinking vodka out of a water bottle."
Perry — who estimated that he spent more than $9 million trying to get sober — said he was taking "55 Vicodin a day" at the height of his career, in addition to "Methadone, Xanax” and “a full quart of vodka."
Though it wasn't his several rehab attempts that got him to change his ways, Perry explained that it took a near death experience for him to realize his life would be cut short if he continued down this path.
Perry revealed that he "nearly died" four years ago when his colon burst, with doctors telling him he had a "2 percent" chance of survival. He spent two weeks in a coma and five months in the hospital due to the rupture; however, according to Perry, the worst of it all was having to use a colostomy bag for nine months.
"My therapist said, 'The next time you think about taking OxyContin, just think about having a colostomy bag for the rest of your life,'" he said during an interview last month. "And a little window opened, and I crawled through it, and I no longer want OxyContin."
KEANU REEVES FEELS MATTHEW PERRY'S DISS 'CAME OUT OF LEFT FIELD' & 'BACKFIRED' ON THE 'FRIENDS' ALUM, SPILLS SOURCE
Perry is now 18 months sober. And while he is on the right path following years of struggling, he knows his addiction will one day be the thing that ultimately kills him.
"Not only do I have the disease, but I also have it bad. I have it as bad as you can have it, in fact. It’s back-to-the-wall time all the time. It’s going to kill me …." Perry heartbreakingly concluded his memoir.