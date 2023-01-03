Tori Spelling Says She 'Celebrated' New Year's Eve 'As A Family' After Squashing Rumors Of Marital Trouble — See Photo
Tori Spelling rang in the new year with some special people by her side.
"New Year 2023 ❤️…About last night. Celebrated as a family. Just missing @thejackmonty #newyearseve #newyear2023 #familyfirstalways #2023," the actress, 49, captioned a photo of herself with her husband, Dean McDermott, in addition to their five kids, Beau Dean, 5, Finn Davey, 10, Hattie Margaret, 11, Stella Doreen, 14, and Liam Aaron, 15.
Lola Eustace, who is McDermott's ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace's 17-year-old daughter, also joined the picture.
Of course, people loved seeing the blonde beauty in a good mood after rumors swirled that she and McDermott, who married in 2006, were heading for a divorce. One person wrote, "Gorgeous pic, gorgeous family! Love that the kids get to chose their own style! ❤️," while another added, "Glad dean is back."
A third person stated, "Beautiful family and picture.. 😍😍😍 Happy New Year to all."
In late December 2022, the podcast host announced that she and McDermott, 56, were taking in Lola.
“It’s currently the Christmas season and I have seven kids right now,” Spelling shared. “Because we have his ex’s two kids [with us], so one from his [past] marriage, my stepson, and then her [Mary's] daughter living with us.”
“We have a big blended family right now," she continued. "The more, the merrier!”
Though Spelling and the Canada native seemed to be at their wits' end, the two were able to reconcile and work things out. In November, the Slasher star captioned a photo of his wife to social media, writing, "I mean . . . Holy Smoke Show!!! Hot wife ALERT!! #gorgeousgirl #wife #hottie."
McDermott also seemed excited to be with this loved ones for the winter.
"Everything is amazing. Everything's great. We're having a lot of fun," he said of their holiday plans. "We're loving the cold weather and then getting ready for the craziness of Thanksgiving and Christmas ... I'm excited."