Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus Cuddle Up in New Photos After Singer Gushes Over Their 'Beautiful' Relationship

After the two went Instagram official on April 20, the duo uploaded some more photos to social media one week later.

In the next photo, the supermodel was all smiles next to Cyrus, 63, and a dog while in the car.

"Tennessee weekend ❤️," the model, 59, captioned the first photo of herself standing next to a tree alongside her rocker boyfriend, who hugged her from behind.

However, some urged against Hurley from dating Cyrus , who was previously married to Firerose , Tish Cyrus and Cindy Smith .

Of course, people were elated to see the pair together. One person wrote, "❤️❤️❤️ you guys look perfect together," while another said, "Looks like fun and romance 🥰."

One person wrote, "You could do so much better," while another added, "I thought she was smarter.. 🙌."

"We did very few scenes together but the couple times we were in the same scene there was a chemistry there," he said. "We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot."

While on Apple Music Country's The Ty Bentli Show, Billy Ray shared that after filming Christmas in Paradise in 2022 with Hurley, they had something special.

As OK! previously reported, the country star got candid about his growing romance with the mom-of-one.

He added, "The oddest part was first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different, but in some very strange way, we had way more in common than we had different."

Though the two lost touch after filming, Billy Ray was shocked when he got a text from a number he didn't have saved.

"I felt like, ‘Wow, can life get any harder? Can it get any tougher?’ For me, at a certain point it was like, you can’t get knocked down any flatter than laying on your back when life is kicking you," he noted.

"Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough and just wanted you to know I’m in your corner; you’ve got a friend in your corner,” the message read, according to Billy Ray.