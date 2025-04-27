or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Billy Ray Cyrus
OK LogoCOUPLES

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus Cuddle Up in New Photos After Singer Gushes Over Their 'Beautiful' Relationship

Photo of Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus.
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus looked so in love in new photos via Instagram.

By:

April 27 2025, Published 4:51 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

It looks like Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus' romance is heating up!

After the two went Instagram official on April 20, the duo uploaded some more photos to social media one week later.

Article continues below advertisement
elizabeth hurley billy ray cyrus cuddle up new romance
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

The two cuddled up in new photos.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

"Tennessee weekend ❤️," the model, 59, captioned the first photo of herself standing next to a tree alongside her rocker boyfriend, who hugged her from behind.

In the next photo, the supermodel was all smiles next to Cyrus, 63, and a dog while in the car.

Article continues below advertisement
elizabeth hurley billy ray cyrus cuddle up new romance
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

The pair went Instagram official on April 20.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, people were elated to see the pair together. One person wrote, "❤️❤️❤️ you guys look perfect together," while another said, "Looks like fun and romance 🥰."

A third person added, "Love is LOVE 🔥💛💫."

However, some urged against Hurley from dating Cyrus, who was previously married to Firerose, Tish Cyrus and Cindy Smith.

MORE ON:
Billy Ray Cyrus

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
elizabeth hurley billy ray cyrus cuddle up new romance
Source: @billyraycyrus/Instagram

Billy Ray Cyrus recently gushed over his new romance.

Article continues below advertisement

One person wrote, "You could do so much better," while another added, "I thought she was smarter.. 🙌."

A third added, "Such a shame. You deserve so much better."

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the country star got candid about his growing romance with the mom-of-one.

While on Apple Music Country's The Ty Bentli Show, Billy Ray shared that after filming Christmas in Paradise in 2022 with Hurley, they had something special.

"We did very few scenes together but the couple times we were in the same scene there was a chemistry there," he said. "We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot."

Article continues below advertisement
elizabeth hurley billy ray cyrus cuddle up new romance
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

The supermodel has one son.

Article continues below advertisement

He added, "The oddest part was first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different, but in some very strange way, we had way more in common than we had different."

Though the two lost touch after filming, Billy Ray was shocked when he got a text from a number he didn't have saved.

"I felt like, ‘Wow, can life get any harder? Can it get any tougher?’ For me, at a certain point it was like, you can’t get knocked down any flatter than laying on your back when life is kicking you," he noted.

"Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough and just wanted you to know I’m in your corner; you’ve got a friend in your corner,” the message read, according to Billy Ray.

"So, I text back, I go, ‘Who is this?’ And it’s like, ‘Elizabeth Hurley.’ Of all the people to reach out to me in that second that maybe I needed most… this friend who made me laugh," he continued.

Billy Ray, who had a rocky split from Firerose, couldn't help but rave over his new romance.

“[She’s] a great human being,” the musician shared. "If all we ever were [is] the friends that we are, I would take that. She reminds me a lot of Dolly Parton. She’s a very smart businesswoman. If you can laugh together, you can make it through everything."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.