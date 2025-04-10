Elizabeth Hurley, 59, Flaunts Her Toned Bikini Body While Vacationing in the Maldives: Photos

In a video on social media, Hurley skipped around the ocean in a sultry two-piece with gold chain accents at the hips and cleavage from her own swimwear brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. She threw her arms in the air as her beach waves bounced in the wind, shading her eyes with large sunglasses.

She captioned the Instagram post, "The most glorious sunset in the glorious Maldives," with Billy Ray Cyrus' "She's Not Cryin' Anymore" playing in the background.

Fans begged Hurley to drop her diet and workout routine in the comments section.

"Outshining the sunset," one user wrote, while several others flooded the post with heart eyes and fire emojis.

Elizabeth's son, Damian, 23, hyped up his mom in the comments, sharing five red-heart emojis.