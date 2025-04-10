or
Elizabeth Hurley, 59, Flaunts Her Toned Bikini Body While Vacationing in the Maldives: Photos

Photo of Elizabeth Hurley
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Hurley showed off her timeless physique on a vacation to the Maldives.

By:

April 10 2025, Published 2:16 p.m. ET

Elizabeth Hurley showed off her age-defying, toned bikini body on a vacation to the Maldives.

The model, 59, flaunted her toned abs and tiny waist in a brown micro bikini at sunset on Wednesday, April 9.

elizabeth hurley toned bikini body maldives photos
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

In a video on social media, Hurley skipped around the ocean in a sultry two-piece with gold chain accents at the hips and cleavage from her own swimwear brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. She threw her arms in the air as her beach waves bounced in the wind, shading her eyes with large sunglasses.

She captioned the Instagram post, "The most glorious sunset in the glorious Maldives," with Billy Ray Cyrus' "She's Not Cryin' Anymore" playing in the background.

Fans begged Hurley to drop her diet and workout routine in the comments section.

"Outshining the sunset," one user wrote, while several others flooded the post with heart eyes and fire emojis.

Elizabeth's son, Damian, 23, hyped up his mom in the comments, sharing five red-heart emojis.

elizabeth hurley toned bikini body maldives photos
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley has her own swimwear brand called Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

The actress celebrated her son's birthday on Instagram on April 2, posting a photo from 2002 when he was a baby followed by a smiley snapshot taken in 2025. In the throwback image, Elizabeth was dressed in full model attire, wearing a bright blue swimsuit with pink ruffles on the top and large, sparkly earrings.

She captioned the post, "23 years of loving you @damianhurley1. May you have the happiest of birthdays and know that you will always be my sunbeam," with several red-heart emojis. The photos were accompanied by the song "Baby c'est vous" by Sylvie Vartan.

Elizabeth Hurley

elizabeth hurley toned bikini body maldives photos
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Hurley has a 23-year-old son named Damian.

In March, the Austin Powers alum opened up about her own age, expressing how she is at peace with getting older.

"It gets better in some ways," she told the Daily Star. "I just feel that as you become more confident, you really know your friendships."

elizabeth hurley toned bikini body maldives photos
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Hurley remains close friends with Elton John.

Elizabeth proceeded to reflect on her friendship with Elton John, who is Damian's godfather.

"So, for example, it's over 30 years ago when I met Elton [John]," she said. "And now, a 30-year friendship is such a long time! It's so meaningful when you've been with people through their ups and their downs, they've been with you and it makes your life very rich."

Elizabeth is a patron of the Elton John AIDS Foundation and attended the organization's Oscar viewing party in Los Angeles in March. She also attended the Devil Wears Prada Musical Charity Gala after-party with the "Rocket Man" singer shortly after he confessed he lost vision in his right eye.

