Elizabeth Hurley flaunted her curves in a plunging animal-print swimsuit on a boat day.

The 60-year-old British actress and longtime swimwear queen dropped jaws on Instagram as she showed off her iconic curves during a sun-soaked boat day.

Dressed in a fierce animal-print one-piece with a deep plunging neckline held together by a bold gold chain, Hurley struck a goddess-like pose that had fans turning their heads.