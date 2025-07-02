or
Elizabeth Hurley, 60, Shows Off Her Cleavage in Plunging Patterned Bathing Suit: Hot Photos

Source: MEGA;@elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley flaunted her curves in a plunging animal-print swimsuit on a boat day.

July 2 2025, Published 7:19 a.m. ET

The 60-year-old British actress and longtime swimwear queen dropped jaws on Instagram as she showed off her iconic curves during a sun-soaked boat day.

Dressed in a fierce animal-print one-piece with a deep plunging neckline held together by a bold gold chain, Hurley struck a goddess-like pose that had fans turning their heads.

elizabeth hurley bathing suit photo
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley posed in a plunging animal-print swimsuit.

With her hair tousled in beachy waves and a pair of oversized aviators framing her glowing face, the Estée Lauder ambassador looked effortlessly stunning as she basked in the sun. A faint rainbow in the sky behind her added the perfect dreamy touch.

elizabeth hurley relationship debut cyrus
Source: MEGA

The couple met while filming 'Christmas in Paradise' in 2022.

"Somewhere over the rainbow, skies are blue, And the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true 🩷," she captioned the shot — quoting a lyric from The Wizard of Oz, which fans quickly realized also happens to be her and boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus’ special song.

Of course, fans filled the comments section with compliments.

“Billy Ray Cyrus is a lucky man 😍,” one follower wrote, while another chimed in, “Absolutely stunning!🔥❤️.”

“Beautiful 😮,” a third commented.

Even Cyrus couldn’t resist jumping in, writing: “Thank you for sharing our song in such a sweet… beautiful… and truly wholesome way!!!! You are one of a kind, young lady!!! Truly an original.”

hurley billy ray cyrus romance
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Billy Ray Cyrus commented on the actress' latest Instagram post.

The loved-up couple has been going strong since their relationship became public earlier this year, making their red carpet debut in Rome more than a month ago.

In a recent interview, Hurley gushed, “We are very happy, we both love country music, we both love the country, and we both love our kids. We're happy together.”

The pair first met while filming Christmas in Paradise back in 2022, but sparks didn’t fly until later.

“We did very few scenes together, but the couple times we were in the same scene, there was a chemistry there,” Cyrus recalled. “We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot.”

Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram
He added, “I figured we were so different, but in some very strange way, we had way more in common than we had different.”

elizabeth hurley summer body photo
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley recently celebrated her 60th birthday with a nude photo.

This post follows Hurley’s viral milestone birthday celebration earlier this month, when she posed nude to mark her 60th.

"Happy birthday to me!" she captioned the bold snap. "This year has already been a wild ride… and I’m in love ♥️♥️♥️ Feeling very blessed and grateful for having the best friends & family in the world ♥️ pic taken this afternoon… in my birthday suit."

The "Achy Breaky Heart" hitmaker also celebrated her big day, posting a sweet pic of Hurley sitting on his lap and writing, “Happy birthday to the love of my life ❤️.”

