Elizabeth Hurley, 60, Parades Her Toned Body Around in White Lacy Bikini as She 'Floats in Heaven': Watch

Elizabeth Hurley is white-hot! The British actress, 60, showed off her very slim and taut bikini body while she went swimming in a new Instagram Reel. The brunette bombshell kept it cool and classy in a white lacy two-piece as she enjoyed the sunshine.

Elizabeth Hurley donned a slinky white bikini to go swimming.

"Floating in heaven 🤍 Lathered in SPF from @clinique & bikini from @elizabethhurleybeach 💋," The Royals actress captioned the bright clip. Her son, Damien, 23, commented on his mom's sultry snap, writing: "Wowwww❤️!" Hurley simply slipped on her sunglasses and floated on a pool bed in the chlorine-filled water.

Just Keep Swimming!

The British starlet's swimsuit was from her own beach line.

She kicked her legs up and smiled to the camera as she got her suntan on in the video. Her swimwear is from her eponymous bikini line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, and she couldn't help but parade her designs around. Hurley has been dating boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus since earlier this year after previously meeting while filming Christmas in Paradise in 2022. The duo made their first red carpet appearance together in Rome this past May.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley's Romance Is Still Going Strong

'Floating in heaven,' Hurley captioned her sun-kissed clip.

Despite the "Achy Breaky Heart” singer, 64, and the Serving Sara star being totally in love, there is still some tension between them. “Billy Ray’s head over heels for Liz, but he’s starting to realize just how colorful her past really is, and it’s throwing him a little,” a source told the National Enquirer last month. “The more stories he hears about her wild years in London, the high-society parties, and some of the company she kept back then, the more uneasy he gets.” The father of Miley Cyrus is simply just “a small-town guy at heart” and “it’s tough for him not to be a little shocked and weirded out," the insider added.

Source: MEGA The pair have been dating since earlier this year.