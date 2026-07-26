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'There Isn't a Body': Elizabeth Smart Believes Nancy Guthrie Could Still Be 'Alive' 5 Months After Disappearance

image of savannah guthrie Elizabeth smart
Source: MEGA/@savannahguthrie/Instagram

Elizabeth Smart believes Nancy Guthrie could still be alive, five months after she was abducted from her Arizona home.

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July 26 2026, Updated 8:43 a.m. ET

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Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart believes Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, may still be alive.

The 84-year-old disappeared from her home in Tucson, Ariz., on February 1.

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'We Don't Know All the Details'

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image of Elizabeth smart
Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Smart was kidnapped from her Utah residence in 2002.

Elizabeth, 38, is holding out hope that Nancy has not passed away due to the amount of information presented to the public in her case.

"I would remind people that we don't know all the details," the child safety advocate told E! News recently. "And there isn't a body."

"There is still reason to have hope that she is alive," she noted, also adding Nancy's remains haven't been found. "We shouldn't give up until we find her."

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Elizabeth Smart Urged the Public to Report Any Information to the Cops

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Source: MEGA

Elizabeth Smart said Nancy Guthrie's body still hasn't been found.

"I certainly hope that the investigators have more details than we do, and I certainly hope that they're making more progress," Elizabeth stated.

Smart also asked the public to "have all the compassion and grace for the entire Guthrie family" during this tragic time.

"If anyone knows anything or seen anything," she said, "or the smallest detail that might seem insignificant can make all the difference, just report it."

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Nancy Guthrie Was Last Seen at Her Arizona Home on January 31

image of Nancy guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie went missing on February 1.

The ABC News commentator was kidnapped from her home in Salt Lake City Utah,, and was held captive for nine months in 2002 when she was 14.

Nancy was last seen at her Catalina Foothills residence home on the night of January 31, with her family reporting her missing the next day after she didn't show up for church.

The police released footage earlier this year of a masked person at her door, with investigator believing she was abducted overnight.

Ever since Nancy went missing, several ransom notes were sent to Savannah, 54, and her family, claiming she was alive and they wanted millions in bitcoin to ensure her safe return.

image of Nancy guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Several ransom notes were sent to Savannah Guthrie's family about her mother's life.

“Hello, Savannah. We have your mother, Nancy. She is safe but scared. She will be held for ransom, and once payment is received, she will be released unharmed. We will be holding her for a maximum of seven days,” one note read.

“Once payment is received to the Bitcoin address below, she will be released within 12 hours of deposit to a safe drop-off location back in Tucson,” the message continued. “If the payment is not received by the last deadline on Monday, the 9th at 5 p.m., she will be killed."

"Your mother is aware of this, and her life is in your hands. It is in the best interest of everyone to have this completed as soon as possible. You will not be able to contact me from here on out. There will be no negotiation. Do not play games. Law enforcement will not be able to help you," the menacing letter continued.

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