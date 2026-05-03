Nancy Guthrie Case: New Chilling Video Shows Masked Man in Savannah's Mom's Neighborhood as She Remains Missing
May 3 2026, Published 7:52 a.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy, was abducted on February 1 and still remains missing.
However, a new development in her case has been made as footage surfaced on April 30 showing a masked man stealing plants in the 84-year-old’s Tucson, Arizona neighborhood.
The Man Stole Plants From a Home Nearby Nancy Guthrie's Residence
According to News 4 Tucson (KVOA), a Ring camera in the Catalina Foothills area caught shots of the individual wearing gloves and a baseball cap.
The man was seen taking a potted cacti from a driveway and the clip was taken at around 11 p.m. on April 29. While the neighbor wanted to stay anonymous, they shared the pixelated video to the Ring app and said the person drove a gray Ford F-150.
While there is no evidence present that the man in the video has any connection to Nancy's disappearance, nearby residents were reportedly surprised by the evidence as the Pima County Sheriff’s Department increased patrols in the vicinity.
“We have not been advised of anything like this,” the sheriff's office told News 4 Tucson. “We will do some research and keep you posted.”
"It is someone walking on your property late at night, uninvited, it might be a small crime but committing a crime, and it is disturbing," resident Jeff Lamie also added to the news organization.
- Savannah Guthrie's Mother Believed to Be Abducted From Bed as Signs of Forced Entry Emerge Amid Missing Persons Case
- 'We Continue to Believe': New Heartfelt Message From Savannah Guthrie to the Tucson Community
- Terrifying New Crime Scene Details Revealed as the Search for Savannah Guthrie's Mother Continues
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Nancy Guthrie Was Last Seen at Her Home on January 31
"This drives the point home that we have to be watchful, be aware of our homes but also of our neighbors," he continued.
Nancy was last seen at her home on the evening of January 31 and was reported missing the next day.
No suspects or perpetrators have yet to be identified in Nancy's investigation, with Savannah, 54, offering countless pleas to bring her mother home.
Savannah Guthrie Discussed Her Mom's Vanishing With Hoda Kotb
The NBC anchor returned to host the Today show in early April.
On March 25, the journalist sat down with her friend Hoda Kotb and candidly spoke about how she's coping with her mom's disappearance.
“Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony. We are in agony. It is unbearable. And to think of what she went through. I wake up every night in the middle of the night — every night,” Savannah sobbed. “And in the darkness, I imagine her terror, and it is unthinkable — but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now.”
"It’s just too much to bear to think that I brought this to her bedside. That it’s because of me. I have to say, 'I’m so sorry, Mommy. I’m so sorry,'" she said through tears.