Ella Bleu Travolta Calls Dad John The 'Best Mentor' As She Pursues Acting & Singing Dreams: 'He's Always Encouraging Me'

Though some Hollywood stars would do anything to dissuade their kids from going into showbiz, John Travolta is over the moon that daughter Ella Bleu is following in his footsteps.
In a new interview, the 22-year-old dished on her aspirations, revealing the Saturday Night Fever lead has basically become her career "teacher."
"I get his advice all the time and he’s the best mentor and the best guide," the brunette beauty shared. "He’s always encouraging me to also make my own way and just learn as much as I can from life and experiences."
Ella Bleu — whose mom is the late Kelly Preston — recalled having an adoration for the arts since an early age, though she didn't always realize her 'rents were famous.
"I think when you’re younger, you have to put two and two together and then eventually as you grow up you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, yeah, [my parents] are the same person in the movies,’" she explained. "But definitely I remember singing along to Grease with my friends growing up."
While she's had a passion for music for years, the budding star revealed in a separate interview that she didn't consider it a career path until "the beginning of the pandemic."
"I was like, 'Oh, I have some ideas for songs that I've just recorded as voice memos. I should try finishing them," elaborated the famous offspring. "So I started completing those songs and writing them. I was like, 'Oh, I really like this.'"
The California native already released a few tracks, but later this year, she'll debut an EP.
"Each song is a different viewpoint on love, whether it's a familial or intimate relationship or anything that [involves] longing for love or unrequited love or grief and love," she spilled. "So, I definitely picked up things from experience, but also from friends and family and just watching other people as well."
