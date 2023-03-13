John Travolta Tears Up Prior To 2023 Oscars 'In Memoriam' Segment, Remembers Pal Olivia Newton-John
Prior to introducing the 2023 Oscars "In Memoriam" segment, John Travolta couldn't help but get teary eyed when thinking about those we've lost in the past year — especially his Grease costar Olivia Newton-John.
"In this industry, we have the rare luxury of getting to do what we love for a living and sometimes getting to do it with people we've come to love. And since tonight is a celebration of the work and accomplishments of our community in this past year, it's only fitting that then we celebrate those we've lost — who dedicated their lives to their craft, both behind the camera and in front. Through their immeasurable contributions, each of them left an individual and a mark that shared and informed us, they've touched our hearts, they made us smile and became dear friends who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to. Here to honor, a very special performance, the incomparable Lenny Kravitz," the actor, 69, said in his speech on Sunday, March 12.
As OK! previously reported, the Hollywood star previously paid tribute to Newton-John when she passed away on August 8, 2022.
"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John," Travolta wrote via social media.
Travolta has had a tough few years, as his wife, Kelly Preston, died on July 12, 2020.
"I learned that mourning someone, dealing with grief is something very personal," he said in an interview. "Mourning is individual and experiencing your own journey is what can lead you to heal. Your grief is different from another person's journey."
Travolta later wrote a sweet note to his late wife on his first Mother's Day without her. "Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known," he said at the time. "Thank you. We love and miss you. Happy Mother's Day."
Going forward, it sounds like Travolta has sworn off dating for good.
"John still considers himself married and says he will stay loyal to Kelly until the day he dies," an insider disclosed to Radar. "It's hands off when it comes to dating. It's sad, but he's essentially taken a vow of celibacy for the rest of his life."