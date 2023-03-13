John Travolta Tears Up Prior To 2023 Oscars 'In Memoriam' Segment, Remembers Pal Olivia Newton-John

As OK! previously reported, the Hollywood star previously paid tribute to Newton-John when she passed away on August 8, 2022.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John," Travolta wrote via social media.