Here's Where John Travolta's Daughter Ella Bleu Took Her Dad To Celebrate His 69th Birthday: Photos
Viva Las Vegas! John Travolta and his daughter, Ella Bleu, celebrated his 69th birthday in Sin City.
The Grease star took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 21, to share his glamorous birthday bash. John posted a video he made to document the event. The shoot was inspired by the Oscar nominated actor’s favorite 1960’s TWA airline poster.
“I wanted to make my favorite childhood airline poster come to life for my birthday! So here we go! Viva Las Vegas! ✈️🍸🎰,” he commented.
The Pulp Fiction actor took his closest friends and 22-year-old daughter on a private jet to go enjoy everything Vegas has to offer.
The video documented the trip's highlights, as it begins with John’s own version of the iconic poster. “Fly Travolta World Airlines," the message read. Additionally, Viva Las Vegas by Elvis Presley accompanies the film.
Then, it showed John in a dapper tux along with Ella Bleu in a floor length black dress. The pair welcomed their guests onto the sophisticated private jet, and they were served a lovely steak, veggie and potato dinner, alongside a round of martinis and bottles of red wine.
The Golden Globe winner is then shown with Ella Bleu dancing the night away, and John even twirled her into a hug.
The recording then exhibits the group gambling, eating, drinking and watching some extravagant performances.
The father-of-three most recently starred in a T-Mobile Super Bowl ad with Zach Braff and Donald Faison where he sang Summer Nights, revisiting his famous performance as Danny Zuko in Grease.
As OK! previously reported, John has sworn off dating since the death of his wife in 2020. The Saturday Night Fever alum married Kelly Preston in 1991; the two share kids Jett, who tragically passed in 2009, Ella Bleu, 22, and Benjamin, 12.
Kelly was just 57 when she died of breast cancer, and John has not been on a single date since her passing — and he plans to keep it that way.
"John still considers himself married and says he will stay loyal to Kelly until the day he dies," an insider said. “It’s hands off when it comes to dating. It's sad, but he's essentially taken a vow of celibacy for the rest of his life."
The source added Travolta doesn’t see himself "ever falling in love again,” as the star “says it would be a betrayal of Kelly's memory."