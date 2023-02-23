Here's Where John Travolta's Daughter Ella Bleu Took Her Dad To Celebrate His 69th Birthday: Photos

Kelly was just 57 when she died of breast cancer, and John has not been on a single date since her passing — and he plans to keep it that way.

"John still considers himself married and says he will stay loyal to Kelly until the day he dies," an insider said. “It’s hands off when it comes to dating. It's sad, but he's essentially taken a vow of celibacy for the rest of his life."

The source added Travolta doesn’t see himself "ever falling in love again,” as the star “says it would be a betrayal of Kelly's memory."