Megyn Kelly Claims Beyoncé's Rendition of 'Jolene' Makes Her Seem Insecure: 'I Don't Find This Empowering at All'

"I’m not a big Beyoncé follower. I don't have anything against her… I don't listen to her music. But I do get kind of annoyed at how whenever she does anything, we have to pretend she's the Second Coming," Kelly began in a new segment. "It's like, oh my God, they literally call her 'Queen Bey.' It's like she can do absolutely no wrong."

The podcast host went on to question the praise the "Single Ladies" singer has received for taking musical risks and experimenting with the genre.