Matthew McConaughey and Wife Camila Share Rare Photos of Son Livingston for His 11th Birthday
Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves McConaughey wrapped up 2023 by celebrating their youngest child's special day.
On Thursday, December 28, the actor shared a throwback photo on Instagram to honor son Livingston as he turned 11.
"Double one’s, we love watching you grow. Thanks for puttin so many smiles on our faces. love, Papa’s," the dad-of-three, 54, captioned a throwback picture, which showed the actor gazing up at the tot who was sitting on his lap.
The Oscar winner's wife, 40, made her own post — though the snaps she featured were actually first uploaded by their eldest son, Levi, 15.
"Well… When your oldest son has such a great post for his little brother's birthday, I give up coming up with my own!😂😂 re-posting it!" she quipped. "Today we celebrate, our youngest, turning 11!!! He brings so much joy and learnings to our lives. It is hard to put into words!!"
In Levi's post, he shared photos of his sibling from over the years, showing the boys hiking, at the beach and taking silly selfies.
"Happy 11th lil bro, you’re growing up so fast! #happybirthday," he wrote.
The couple is also parents to daughter Vida, 13.
Levi is a pro at birthday posts, sharing a gushing tribute to his famous dad on the movie star's November 4 birthday.
"People know Matthew McConaughey as an actor and now a writer, but I know him as my father; The man who always makes time for us no matter what, the man who’s always there for us no matter what, and the man that taught me to appreciate the journey and not just the destination," the teenager wrote alongside a full family photo. "The journeys just getting started…Happy birthday Papai."
While the brood is as close as ever these days, the Dallas Buyers Club lead and his spouse recently revealed that his mother, Mary Kathleen McCabe, gave Camila a hard time when they first started dating.
In an interview, the model explained her now mother-in-law would "put her down a bit" by calling her the names of the actor's exes or speaking broken Spanish on purpose.
The Brazilian beauty tried to brush it off, but once she stood up for herself, Mary finally backed off.
"My family is big on rites of passage and initiation, and you don’t get into the McConaughey family easily," the Hollywood hunk explained of his mom's antics. "We test you. And even in our own family with my brothers and mother. Me and my brothers get on our high horse about something. Oh, my family, we humbly wait, we make you cry, and then we pick you up and make your favorite drink, ‘You’re welcome back.’"
"So there are initiations, rites of passage that my family’s always enjoyed," Matthew said.