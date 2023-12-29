Matthew McConaughey and Wife Camila Share Rare Photos of Son Livingston for His 11th Birthday

"Well… When your oldest son has such a great post for his little brother's birthday, I give up coming up with my own!😂😂 re-posting it!" she quipped. "Today we celebrate, our youngest, turning 11!!! He brings so much joy and learnings to our lives. It is hard to put into words!!"

In Levi's post, he shared photos of his sibling from over the years, showing the boys hiking, at the beach and taking silly selfies.

"Happy 11th lil bro, you’re growing up so fast! #happybirthday," he wrote.

The couple is also parents to daughter Vida, 13.