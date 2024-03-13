OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ryan Gosling
OK LogoNEWS

Ryan Gosling's Kids Gave Actor 'Great Notes' After Watching Rehearsal for 'I'm Just Ken' Oscars Performance With Mom Eva Mendes

ryan gosling reacts im just ken oscars performance
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 13 2024, Published 10:35 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Ryan Gosling's performance at the 2024 Oscars was more than Kenough — thanks to the actor's kids' help.

Prior to taking the stage for the real thing, Gosling participated in a dress rehearsal for the show, allowing for his young children to come watch ahead of one of Hollywood's biggest nights of the year.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan gosling reacts im just ken oscars performance
Source: ABC

Ryan Gosling performed 'I'm Just Ken' during the 2024 Oscars.

The 43-year-old admitted to a news publication during the Austin, Texas, premiere of The Fall Guy on Tuesday, March 12, how "amazing" it was to have his longtime lover, Eva Mendes, and their little ones, Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7, supporting him, noting: "They were front row, cheering me on, giving me notes — great notes."

Reacting to his performance as a whole, the La La Land star quipped: "They had already asked me to come and razzle, and I happen to have a little dazzle on me, and I thought, 'Throw it in, on the house.'"

Article continues below advertisement
ryan gosling reacts im just ken oscars performance
Source: ABC

The hit song was from the record-breaking 'Barbie' movie.

Article continues below advertisement

The Barbie star further dished on his iconic awards show act while speaking to a second news publication at the world premiere — just two days after he grabbed the mic in all pink at the 96th Annual Academy Awards.

"So happy everyone had fun," Gosling gushed after arriving at The Paramount Theatre for the SXSW Conference and Festival exclusive movie showing, which took place in the back of a pickup truck alongside his costar Emily Blunt.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan gosling reacts im just ken oscars performance
Source: ABC

Slash played the guitar during Ryan Gosling's performance.

MORE ON:
Ryan Gosling
Article continues below advertisement

"The Barbie party had to come to an end, [but] there was time for one last song," he noted of the record-breaking film that hit theaters in summer 2023. "I tried to end it on a high note that I could barely hit."

Blunt stars opposite Gosling in The Fall Guy, which hits theaters on Friday, May 3, and couldn't resist chiming in to gush over her costar's performance after watching from the crowd at the Oscars herself.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
ryan gosling reacts im just ken oscars performance
Source: ABC

Ryan Gosling starred opposite Margot Robbie in 'Barbie.'

Article continues below advertisement

"He's so humble and brushes off any compliments," the Oppenheimer actress stated while walking the red carpet at the movie premiere.

"I said on the flight over, I said, ‘I just need you to know, it was just utterly amazing,'" Blunt revealed, admitting it took real "guts" for Gosling to put on a spectacular show on live television. "I don't know if anyone could have done what he did."

"The energy in the room when he started doing it, it just lifted the whole thing," Blunt concluded.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

E! News spoke to Gosling and Blunt about the performance, while the actor informed Extra about his kids coming to the dress rehearsal ahead of the awards show.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.