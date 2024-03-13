Ryan Gosling's Kids Gave Actor 'Great Notes' After Watching Rehearsal for 'I'm Just Ken' Oscars Performance With Mom Eva Mendes
Ryan Gosling's performance at the 2024 Oscars was more than Kenough — thanks to the actor's kids' help.
Prior to taking the stage for the real thing, Gosling participated in a dress rehearsal for the show, allowing for his young children to come watch ahead of one of Hollywood's biggest nights of the year.
The 43-year-old admitted to a news publication during the Austin, Texas, premiere of The Fall Guy on Tuesday, March 12, how "amazing" it was to have his longtime lover, Eva Mendes, and their little ones, Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7, supporting him, noting: "They were front row, cheering me on, giving me notes — great notes."
Reacting to his performance as a whole, the La La Land star quipped: "They had already asked me to come and razzle, and I happen to have a little dazzle on me, and I thought, 'Throw it in, on the house.'"
The Barbie star further dished on his iconic awards show act while speaking to a second news publication at the world premiere — just two days after he grabbed the mic in all pink at the 96th Annual Academy Awards.
"So happy everyone had fun," Gosling gushed after arriving at The Paramount Theatre for the SXSW Conference and Festival exclusive movie showing, which took place in the back of a pickup truck alongside his costar Emily Blunt.
"The Barbie party had to come to an end, [but] there was time for one last song," he noted of the record-breaking film that hit theaters in summer 2023. "I tried to end it on a high note that I could barely hit."
Blunt stars opposite Gosling in The Fall Guy, which hits theaters on Friday, May 3, and couldn't resist chiming in to gush over her costar's performance after watching from the crowd at the Oscars herself.
"He's so humble and brushes off any compliments," the Oppenheimer actress stated while walking the red carpet at the movie premiere.
"I said on the flight over, I said, ‘I just need you to know, it was just utterly amazing,'" Blunt revealed, admitting it took real "guts" for Gosling to put on a spectacular show on live television. "I don't know if anyone could have done what he did."
"The energy in the room when he started doing it, it just lifted the whole thing," Blunt concluded.