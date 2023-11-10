Prince Harry Appeared 'Anxious' and 'Hid Behind' Meghan Markle During Veteran's Day Gathering
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are continuing their veteran advocacy work, but one body language expert noticed the Duke of Sussex appeared nervous recently. The couple traveled to the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in San Diego, Calif., and they decided to keep things "under the radar" and focus on the Veteran's Day holiday.
Judi James analyzed the Sussexes' mannerisms during their visit to Camp Pendleton, and she pointed out that Harry appeared less comfortable navigating the gathering.
“Meghan seems to make this look like a solo appearance, walking ahead of Harry and posing directly in the spotlight rather than standing next to him, using what looks rather like over-compensatory rituals,” the author told an outlet.
Harry was “throwing beaming smiles and signals of enthusiasm that appear to cover for the fact that Harry looks more low-key and anxious," James noticed.
James later claimed that Harry “seemed to hide behind Meghan at the ceremony, sucking his lips in.”
“There is a telling point when we see an echo of the maternal/child-looking steering gestures Meghan also used on Harry,” James continued. “Her contrasting energy levels to Harry seems to put her in charge here, making it look like her event rather than his.”
OK! previously reported the Sussexes celebrated the event on their Archewell website.
"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the morning with veteran and active-duty service members and their loved-ones at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, California," their statement read.
"Part of their visit included time spent with Operation Bigs, a first-of-its-kind mentoring program for children of military families, including active-duty, veteran, and Gold Star families," the blurb added.
In the docuseries Harry & Meghan, the famous redhead opened up about his deployment.
"Two tours in Afghanistan, flying Apache helicopters on a military base, means that you grow up pretty fast. Jeez, I went to war twice," Harry told the cameras.
"I'm watching my husband over there — you see how much joy it brings him to be back on a base, and he immediately goes back into military banter," Meghan gushed.
Harry's ten years in the armed forces continue to influence his professional path, and the Duke of Sussex sported his military medals at the 17th Annual Stand Up for Heroes event.
“Due to the shockingly low representation of gingers last year, and out of respect for my fellow endangered species, here I am, reporting for duty,” Harry jokingly said. “As someone who never gets scrutinized, I haven’t even had to prepare much.”
Although Harry was able to showcase his sense of humor, he did take the time to celebrate the characteristics associated with being a soldier.
“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, service is what happens in the quiet and the chaos,” he stated. “And whether we are wearing the uniform or not, we must continue to uphold the values we learned side by side on the base, on the drill square and on the battlefield.”
"Values of service, values of honor and integrity and values of togetherness and solidarity," he concluded.
James spoke to Daily Express.