Prince Harry Appeared 'Anxious' and 'Hid Behind' Meghan Markle During Veteran's Day Gathering

Judi James analyzed the Sussexes' mannerisms during their visit to Camp Pendleton, and she pointed out that Harry appeared less comfortable navigating the gathering.

“Meghan seems to make this look like a solo appearance, walking ahead of Harry and posing directly in the spotlight rather than standing next to him, using what looks rather like over-compensatory rituals,” the author told an outlet.

Harry was “throwing beaming smiles and signals of enthusiasm that appear to cover for the fact that Harry looks more low-key and anxious," James noticed.