OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoCOUPLES

'Embarrassment' for Jennifer Lopez as She Faces Fourth Divorce: 'She’s Upset ... Really Did Think Ben Would Be Endgame,' Claims Source

jenniferlopeembarassedbenaffleckmarriagepp
Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 1 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jennifer Lopez's happy ending with Ben Affleck has slowly become a nightmare.

According to insiders, the cracks in the Hollywood power couple's marriage have become evident as the Selena actress, 54, and the Boston native, 51, have continued to spend more time apart as they focus on their respective careers.

Article continues below advertisement
jenniferlopezembarrassedbenaffleckmarriage
Source: Mega

Jennifer Lopez's happy ending with Ben Affleck has slowly become a nightmare.

"He’s been checked out," the source spilled of Affleck, noting how the pair have been on "two completely different pages most of the time. The honeymoon phase has worn off."

Lopez and the Argo actor, who married Lopez in 2022, have been stationed on opposite coasts, with the Atlas star filming Kiss of the Spider Woman in New York and Affleck working on The Accountant 2 in California. "Both have demanding careers that often require them to be in different cities," the insider explained.

Article continues below advertisement
jenniferlopezembarrassedbenaffleckmarriage
Source: Mega

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Per sources, their time apart "highlighted the emotional and physical distance between them."

"Over time, Jennifer and Ben found it increasingly difficult to communicate effectively and small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments. They have fundamentally different approaches to conflict," the insider explained of the building tension between the pair, who rekindled their early 2000s romance in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement
jenniferlopezembarrassedbenaffleckmarriage
Source: Mega

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez
Article continues below advertisement

The struggles in their marriage have been an extreme disappointment for the "On the Floor" singer. "She really did think she and Ben would be endgame this time around," the source said, noting how "embarrassing" a possible fourth divorce could be for her. "She’s upset."

Despite their glaring issues, Lopez has remained "committed to working on the marriage" and expressed her desire for them to get help.

Article continues below advertisement
jenniferlopezembarrassedbenaffleckmarriage
Source: Mega

Jennifer Lopez has remained 'committed' to working on her marriage to Ben Affleck.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

The A-listers' differences were never more evident than in Lopez's The Greatest Love Story Never Told documentary. "Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media.' Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like, you’re going to marry a boat captain, and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water,’" Affleck admitted in the film. "[We are] two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise."

In another telling moment, the Air actor discovered his spouse was showing her musical collaborators the love letters he sent her throughout the years. “Things that are private I always felt are sacred and special because, in part, they’re private. So this was something of an adjustment for me,” Affleck admitted.

Us Weekly spoke with sources close to Affleck and Lopez.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.