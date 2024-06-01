'Embarrassment' for Jennifer Lopez as She Faces Fourth Divorce: 'She’s Upset ... Really Did Think Ben Would Be Endgame,' Claims Source
Jennifer Lopez's happy ending with Ben Affleck has slowly become a nightmare.
According to insiders, the cracks in the Hollywood power couple's marriage have become evident as the Selena actress, 54, and the Boston native, 51, have continued to spend more time apart as they focus on their respective careers.
"He’s been checked out," the source spilled of Affleck, noting how the pair have been on "two completely different pages most of the time. The honeymoon phase has worn off."
Lopez and the Argo actor, who married Lopez in 2022, have been stationed on opposite coasts, with the Atlas star filming Kiss of the Spider Woman in New York and Affleck working on The Accountant 2 in California. "Both have demanding careers that often require them to be in different cities," the insider explained.
Per sources, their time apart "highlighted the emotional and physical distance between them."
"Over time, Jennifer and Ben found it increasingly difficult to communicate effectively and small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments. They have fundamentally different approaches to conflict," the insider explained of the building tension between the pair, who rekindled their early 2000s romance in 2021.
- 'I Am Completely Heartsick': Jennifer Lopez Shockingly Cancels Summer Tour to Be With Family as Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors Heat Up
- 'She Looks Pissed': Sterling K. Brown Appears to Troll 'Irritated' Jennifer Lopez During Awkward Interview
- Jennifer Lopez Leaves Husband Ben Affleck Behind at Actor's Rental Property After Celebrating His Daughter's Graduation Amid Divorce Rumors
The struggles in their marriage have been an extreme disappointment for the "On the Floor" singer. "She really did think she and Ben would be endgame this time around," the source said, noting how "embarrassing" a possible fourth divorce could be for her. "She’s upset."
Despite their glaring issues, Lopez has remained "committed to working on the marriage" and expressed her desire for them to get help.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The A-listers' differences were never more evident than in Lopez's The Greatest Love Story Never Told documentary. "Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media.' Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like, you’re going to marry a boat captain, and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water,’" Affleck admitted in the film. "[We are] two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise."
In another telling moment, the Air actor discovered his spouse was showing her musical collaborators the love letters he sent her throughout the years. “Things that are private I always felt are sacred and special because, in part, they’re private. So this was something of an adjustment for me,” Affleck admitted.
Us Weekly spoke with sources close to Affleck and Lopez.