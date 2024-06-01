'Embarrassment' for Jennifer Lopez as She Faces Fourth Divorce: 'She’s Upset ... Really Did Think Ben Would Be Endgame,' Claims Source

"He’s been checked out," the source spilled of Affleck, noting how the pair have been on "two completely different pages most of the time. The honeymoon phase has worn off."

Lopez and the Argo actor, who married Lopez in 2022, have been stationed on opposite coasts, with the Atlas star filming Kiss of the Spider Woman in New York and Affleck working on The Accountant 2 in California. "Both have demanding careers that often require them to be in different cities," the insider explained.