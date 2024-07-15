Supermodel Elle Macpherson, 60, Flaunts Her Flat Abs and Long Legs Aboard a Boat: Photo

Supermodel Elle Macpherson showed off her flat abs and long legs in a recent Instagram post while promoting one of her WelleCo products.

The star shared details on the product she was holding via the caption.

In the scenic snap, the 60-year-old was on a boat in a gorgeous location while rocking a black crop top, black bikini bottoms , a matching hat, a gold waist chain and sunglasses.

"When it comes to beauty, I have always believed that when you’re well within, it shows on your skin," the Friends alum explained. "Like anyone, I’ve experienced both sides to this coin so when I’m not feeling my best, it will often result in dry, agitated skin. This is an intelligent and poignant signal from my body, telling me to go inward."

"I am constantly in awe of the miraculous design of nature. Healthy, glowing skin is both a reflection of your spirit and the supreme intelligence of the natural world expressing itself through you," she added. "⁠⁠We’ve created elixirs to enhance the wellness you already have inside, designed to empower you to share your unique beauty courageously with the world.⁠⁠"

Fans raved over the upload, with one person declaring, "You look incredible 🖤✨."

"'The body' is still here.... ♥️," another person commented, referring to the star's nickname, which was coined by TIME in 1986.