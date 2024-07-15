Supermodel Elle Macpherson, 60, Flaunts Her Flat Abs and Long Legs Aboard a Boat: Photo
She's still got it!
Supermodel Elle Macpherson showed off her flat abs and long legs in a recent Instagram post while promoting one of her WelleCo products.
In the scenic snap, the 60-year-old was on a boat in a gorgeous location while rocking a black crop top, black bikini bottoms, a matching hat, a gold waist chain and sunglasses.
The star shared details on the product she was holding via the caption.
"When it comes to beauty, I have always believed that when you’re well within, it shows on your skin," the Friends alum explained. "Like anyone, I’ve experienced both sides to this coin so when I’m not feeling my best, it will often result in dry, agitated skin. This is an intelligent and poignant signal from my body, telling me to go inward."
"I am constantly in awe of the miraculous design of nature. Healthy, glowing skin is both a reflection of your spirit and the supreme intelligence of the natural world expressing itself through you," she added. "We’ve created elixirs to enhance the wellness you already have inside, designed to empower you to share your unique beauty courageously with the world."
Fans raved over the upload, with one person declaring, "You look incredible 🖤✨."
"'The body' is still here.... ♥️," another person commented, referring to the star's nickname, which was coined by TIME in 1986.
- Ageless Wonders: Jada Pinkett Smith, Salma Hayek & More Stars Reveal Their Secrets To Reversing The Hands Of Time: Photos
- Kate Hudson, Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss & More Stars Share Foolproof Diet, Fitness Tricks For Traveling
- Absolutely Ageless! Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, More Have Hardly Aged A Day In A Decade — Secrets Inside
While the blonde beauty used to put in hours at the gym, she eventually "realized that true health and well-being was far more than just working out."
These days, Macpherson doesn't have a set workout schedule, sharing in a post on her website, "I swim when I can, ride my bike and walk."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When it comes to nutrition, she sticks to a plant-based diet and follows intermittent fasting, revealing she doesn't have a full meal until around 2 p.m.
"My diet has changed a lot over the years. I used to eat out at restaurants, both for food and atmosphere, but now I love to eat at home, preparing organic, nutrient-dense meals," the Australia native explained.
Other healthy habits include going to saunas, meditation and other self-care practcies.
"Ultimately important are gentle, simple clean healthy living, lots of sleep at night, meditation and quiet time in the morning, sunshine, fresh air and laughter," she insisted, "because they work."