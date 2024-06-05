Guy Fieri Reveals What He's Most Proud of After Decades in the Culinary Industry
Guy Fieri has become one of the most beloved figures in the culinary industry.
The Food Network sensation has built a devout fanbase with his long-running series Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, opening numerous restaurants all over America and never holding back with his larger-than-life personality.
While chatting with OK! at Guy Fieri’s Boston Kitchen + Bar in Boston, Fieri opened up about the project he considers his greatest accomplishment, what it takes to create an enticing eatery for the public and what he loves the most about the Massachusetts city's food scene.
"My parents were from Columbus, Ohio, and moved to Northern California when I was a kid. They were always very community-oriented people," he explained. "To be where I'm at in my career now that I can do things and inspire people to participate in bettering their communities they live in, or that we all live in, is great to me."
"When we had the horrific fires in Maui, a lot of restaurants where I shot Diners, Drives and Dives at, and a lot of my friends that work over there and have houses there and employ people there, lost their homes and their businesses. So, I called 40 of my favorite chefs, and I said, 'Let's meet in Northern California. We're going to put on an event in one night, 40 chefs with 150 guests,'" the television star recalled.
"We raised $1,700,000, and we gave that money to the restaurant workers in Maui and to the restaurant owners," Fieri added. "Making food is what I love to do, throwing a good time is what I love to do, being around cool people is what I love to do. I'll do all that. But really when it comes down to it, when somebody speaks my name, I want them to say Guy Fieri gave more than Guy Fieri took."
The Guy Fieri Food: Cookin' It, Livin' It, Lovin' It author has 90 restaurants currently in operation around the country. However, the television star knows the secret to making each menu and location special. "You need to read the room," he noted of coming up with recipes people will love.
"I remember when we opened a restaurant in Baltimore one of the number one things we made was crab fries with Old Bay. And you think, 'Wait a second, doesn't everybody in Baltimore get enough Old Bay?' Yeah. No! They love it."
Fieri definitely captured the attention of the room in his Boston eatery, where he claims the food landscape has become more innovative than ever.
"If you would have asked me this 20 years ago when I started, I would have said lobster rolls, clam chowder, old school Italian," he said of what his favorite Beantown foods are. "Now, it's anybody's game. You have all these different cultures, styles and energies and attitudes in places you don't even expect to find it."