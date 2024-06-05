Guy Fieri Reveals What He's Most Proud of After Decades in the Culinary Industry

"When we had the horrific fires in Maui, a lot of restaurants where I shot Diners, Drives and Dives at, and a lot of my friends that work over there and have houses there and employ people there, lost their homes and their businesses. So, I called 40 of my favorite chefs, and I said, 'Let's meet in Northern California. We're going to put on an event in one night, 40 chefs with 150 guests,'" the television star recalled.

"We raised $1,700,000, and we gave that money to the restaurant workers in Maui and to the restaurant owners," Fieri added. "Making food is what I love to do, throwing a good time is what I love to do, being around cool people is what I love to do. I'll do all that. But really when it comes down to it, when somebody speaks my name, I want them to say Guy Fieri gave more than Guy Fieri took."