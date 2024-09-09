Elle Macpherson Doubles Down on Her 'Holistic' Cancer Treatments After Being Called Out in Heated Interview: 'I Sought a Lot of Medical Advice'
Elle Macpherson stuck to her guns during a new interview about her controversial cancer treatment on Monday, September 9.
While appearing on the Today show in Australia, the supermodel got into a heated debate with co-hosts Karl Stefanovic and Amelia Adams following a new interview in which she stated she refused chemotherapy from 32 doctors after being diagnosed with cancer seven years ago.
“The book isn’t about cancer. And the focus on it is really distorted,” Macpherson, whose upcoming memoir Elle: Life, Lessons, and Learning to Trust Yourself, touches upon her health battle. “It’s distorting the rest of the gems that are in the book.”
“I know, but you’ve found yourself in the middle of a debate that I think so many women are having with not just the community, but with the conventional medical profession,” Stefanovic replied to Macpherson, who was diagnosed with HER2-positive estrogen receptive intraductal carcinoma, a type of b------ cancer where the protein promotes the growth of cancer cells.
Macpherson fiercely defended her actions, stating, “Just to be clear, I sought a lot of medical advice. It was very interesting, because every doctor has a different opinion on how to treat my specific case of b------ cancer.”
“There was no clear path and there was no guarantees either way,” she continued. “So, I just made a decision based on all the information that I gathered and what felt right for me.”
Elsewhere in the conversation, the cover girl was asked about her drinking habits, as she revealed in the book she used to indulge in vodka every night before putting her kids to bed.
“At what point did you realize [alcoholism] was an issue for you?” Adams asked, to which the A-lister replied: “Everybody wants to know the juicy details! What is it with you guys?”
Stefanovic then chimed in, saying they were only asking “because we drink.”
As OK! previously reported, Macpherson made headlines for her secret cancer battle — but also how she handled the ordeal.
“It was unexpected, it was confusing, it was daunting in so many ways. And it really gave me an opportunity to dig deep in my inner sense to find a solution that worked for me,” she told Women’s Weekly on September 2.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Macpherson was also recently called out by veteran journalist Tracy Grimshaw, who had a "difficult" and "tense" interview with her over the treatments.
“Our challenge was to counter Elle’s belief in holistic treatment with the hard science around conventional treatments, while also respecting her right to do whatever she wants and her equal right to talk about it,” the journalist said.