Inside Elle Macpherson's Secret Cancer Battle: Why the Star Refused Chemotherapy

Photo of Elle Macpherson.
Source: MEGA

Elle Macpherson is in remission after treating a secret seven-year cancer battle holistically.

By:

Sept. 3 2024, Published 8:29 a.m. ET

Elle Macpherson has a miraculous story to tell after beating cancer holistically — and in secret.

In a new interview published Monday, September 2, the Australian supermodel, 60, opened up about a private b----- cancer battle she endured after undergoing a lumpectomy and being diagnosed with the disease seven years ago.

elle macpherson secret cancer battle holistic years chemotherapy
Source: MEGA

Elle Macpherson opened up about her unique experience battling cancer in her recently released memoir, 'Elle.'

The Batman & Robin actress was instructed by medical professionals to have a mastectomy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy and b----- reconstruction surgery, however, Macpherson made the decision to not treat her cancer traditionally.

Macpherson instead used "an intuitive, heart-led, holistic approach" after praying and meditating on a beach in Miami, Fla., and realizing she didn't want to undergo vigorous courses of chemotherapy treatment.

elle macpherson secret cancer battle holistic years chemotherapy
Source: MEGA

Elle Macpherson said 'saying no to standard medical solutions was the hardest thing' she'd ever done in her life.

"It was a shock, it was unexpected, it was confusing, it was daunting in so many ways," the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model admitted to a news publication. "And it really gave me an opportunity to dig deep in my inner sense to find a solution that worked for me. … I realized I was going to need my own truth, my belief system to support me through it. And that’s what I did."

She continued: "So, it was a wonderful exercise in being true to myself, trusting myself and trusting the nature of my body and the course of action that I had chosen."

Macpherson further dove into her unique experience battling cancer in her new memoir, Elle, which released on Tuesday, September 3.

"Saying no to standard medical solutions was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. But saying no to my own inner sense would have been even harder," Macpherson explained in her book. "Sometimes an authentic choice from the heart makes no sense to others … but it doesn’t have to."

elle macpherson secret cancer battle holistic years chemotherapy
Source: mega

The supermodel, 60, decided to treat her cancer holistically after praying and meditating on the beach.

"People thought I was crazy but I knew I had to make a choice that truly resonated with me. To me, that meant addressing emotional as well as physical factors associated with b----- cancer," the WelleCo founder detailed. "It was time for deep, inner reflection. And that took courage."

Macpherson additionally revealed how her family reacted to the blonde bombshell’s holistic approach, noting her sons, Flynn, 26, and Cy, 21, had conflicting reactions to their mom’s decision.

"Cy simply thought that chemo kills you. And so he never wanted me to do it because he thought that was a kiss of death. Flynn, being more conventional, wasn’t comfortable with my choice at all," Macpherson wrote in her memoir.

The boys’ father, Macpherson’s ex-partner Arpad Busson, also "didn’t agree with [Elle] was doing," but kindly showed her support regardless.

elle macpherson secret cancer battle holistic years chemotherapy
Source: MEGA

Elle Macpherson is in 'clinical remission' seven years after her diagnosis.

She confessed: "He wrote to me to tell me how proud he was of the courage I was showing."

In her interview with the news publication, Macpherson revealed she miraculously beat cancer seven years after her initial diagnosis.

"In traditional terms, they’d say I’m in clinical remission, but I would say I’m in utter wellness. And I am," she declared.

Source: OK!

Women’s Weekly interviewed Macpherson.

