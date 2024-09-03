In a new interview published Monday, September 2, the Australian supermodel, 60 , opened up about a private b----- cancer battle she endured after undergoing a lumpectomy and being diagnosed with the disease seven years ago.

Macpherson instead used "an intuitive, heart-led, holistic approach" after praying and meditating on a beach in Miami, Fla., and realizing she didn't want to undergo vigorous courses of chemotherapy treatment.

The Batman & Robin actress was instructed by medical professionals to have a mastectomy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy and b----- reconstruction surgery, however, Macpherson made the decision to not treat her cancer traditionally .

Elle Macpherson said 'saying no to standard medical solutions was the hardest thing' she'd ever done in her life.

"It was a shock, it was unexpected, it was confusing, it was daunting in so many ways," the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model admitted to a news publication. "And it really gave me an opportunity to dig deep in my inner sense to find a solution that worked for me. … I realized I was going to need my own truth, my belief system to support me through it. And that’s what I did."

She continued: "So, it was a wonderful exercise in being true to myself, trusting myself and trusting the nature of my body and the course of action that I had chosen."