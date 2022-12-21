Ellen DeGeneres & Andy Lassner Send 'So Much Love' To Allison Holker As She Grieves Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Tragic Death

The Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producer also addressed the musician's passing in a lengthy social media post of his own, sharing that everyone's incredible memories of what a good person Boss was were all true.

"So many people on social media are posting pictures of themselves with Twitch. Talking about their close friendships with him. Talking about the texts they exchanged with him just last week. Talking about the conversation they once had with him," Lassner captioned a photo of Boss. "The thing is — it’s all true. It’s all real."

"Those who knew him are not trying to make this tragedy about themselves," he added. "They are just trying to convey to you who Twitch was."