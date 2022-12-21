Ellen DeGeneres & Andy Lassner Send 'So Much Love' To Allison Holker As She Grieves Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Tragic Death
Ellen DeGeneres and producer Andy Lassner are sending all the love to Stephen "tWitch" Boss' family as they continue to process the television personality's devastating death by suicide.
Boss' wife, Allison Holker, took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 21, admitting her "heart aches" and "we miss you so much" as she once again broke her silence on her late husband's passing.
Fans and celebrities alike flooded the comments section with words of empathy and encouragement, including the Dancing with the Stars alum's former The Ellen DeGeneres Show colleagues.
"There is so much love coming to you," the talk show host wrote. "I hope you can feel it"
"So much love," Lassner added. "We got you."
As OK! previously reported, the former DJ was found dead in his hotel room at the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., on Tuesday, December 13, one day after leaving home on foot and never returning. His death was later confirmed to be a suicide via a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
DeGeneres first publicly reacted to the news of Boss' death in a Tuesday, December 13, statement.
"I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart," she said at the time. "I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children — Weslie, [14], Maddox, [6], and Zaia, [3]."
The Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producer also addressed the musician's passing in a lengthy social media post of his own, sharing that everyone's incredible memories of what a good person Boss was were all true.
"So many people on social media are posting pictures of themselves with Twitch. Talking about their close friendships with him. Talking about the texts they exchanged with him just last week. Talking about the conversation they once had with him," Lassner captioned a photo of Boss. "The thing is — it’s all true. It’s all real."
"Those who knew him are not trying to make this tragedy about themselves," he added. "They are just trying to convey to you who Twitch was."