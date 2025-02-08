or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ellen DeGeneres Show
OK LogoNEWS

Ellen DeGeneres 'Can't Believe That People Are Still Coming After Her' Post-Scandal: 'It Feels Like a Nightmare That Won't End'

ellen degeneres comedian mad scandal
Source: mega

Ellen DeGenres 'can't believe that people are still coming after her' post-scandal, an insider said.

By:

Feb. 8 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ellen DeGeneres' past is still haunting her — almost five years after staffers claimed the talk show host mistreated employees and fostered a toxic work environment.

“Ellen can’t believe that people are still coming after her, it feels like a nightmare that just won’t end,” the insider said of more people still talking about their experiences with the comedian, 67.

Article continues below advertisement
ellen degeneres comedian mad scandal
Source: mega

The comedian's talk show ended in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

“The worst part is she really can’t defend herself because it will only add fuel to the fire but of course it’s incredibly upsetting and frustrating. She wants to deny this and point out that there are tapes of the interviews she did with Ali and they don’t show anything nefarious or nasty, but Ali is just claiming it’s how Ellen made her ‘feel’ so there’s really nothing she can say to disprove that,” the source explained.

As OK! previously reported, in 2020, BuzzFeed News interviewed employees who alleged racism, sexual misconduct and intimidation at the hands of the executive producers at The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The investigation led to three producers being fired and DeGeneres had to issue an on-air apology.

“I’m in a position of privilege and power and … I take responsibility for what happens at my show," she said.

Article continues below advertisement
ellen degeneres comedian mad scandal
Source: mega

The pair relocated to the U.K.

Article continues below advertisement

The show ended in 2022, and two years later, the Finding Nemo star spoke about the scandal during her Last Stand … Up Tour.

“The hate went on for a long time and I would try to avoid looking at the news,” she said.

“The ‘be kind’ girl wasn’t kind,” DeGeneres continued. “I became this one-dimensional character who gave stuff away and danced up steps. Do you know how hard it is to dance up steps? Would a mean person dance up steps? Had I ended my show by saying ‘Go f--- yourself,’ people would’ve been pleasantly surprised.”

MORE ON:
Ellen DeGeneres Show

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
ellen degeneres comedian mad scandal
Source: mega

Ellen DeGeneres was embroiled in a toxic workplace scandal in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, have settled away from the U.S. and the spotlight.

“What’s really hitting her like a ton of bricks right now is that her dream of making a comeback is pretty well dead in the water. She genuinely thought she could take this time away in England and maybe in a year or two try and dip her toe back into showbiz but clearly the hatred for her is still as strong as ever if these two nobody reality stars are comfortable openly trash-talking her," she said.

Article continues below advertisement
ellen degeneres comedian mad scandal
Source: mega

Ellen DeGeneres is 'frustrated' that people keep bringing up the past, a source said.

Life & Style spoke to the source.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.