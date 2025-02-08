Ellen DeGeneres 'Can't Believe That People Are Still Coming After Her' Post-Scandal: 'It Feels Like a Nightmare That Won't End'
Ellen DeGeneres' past is still haunting her — almost five years after staffers claimed the talk show host mistreated employees and fostered a toxic work environment.
“Ellen can’t believe that people are still coming after her, it feels like a nightmare that just won’t end,” the insider said of more people still talking about their experiences with the comedian, 67.
“The worst part is she really can’t defend herself because it will only add fuel to the fire but of course it’s incredibly upsetting and frustrating. She wants to deny this and point out that there are tapes of the interviews she did with Ali and they don’t show anything nefarious or nasty, but Ali is just claiming it’s how Ellen made her ‘feel’ so there’s really nothing she can say to disprove that,” the source explained.
As OK! previously reported, in 2020, BuzzFeed News interviewed employees who alleged racism, sexual misconduct and intimidation at the hands of the executive producers at The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
The investigation led to three producers being fired and DeGeneres had to issue an on-air apology.
“I’m in a position of privilege and power and … I take responsibility for what happens at my show," she said.
The show ended in 2022, and two years later, the Finding Nemo star spoke about the scandal during her Last Stand … Up Tour.
“The hate went on for a long time and I would try to avoid looking at the news,” she said.
“The ‘be kind’ girl wasn’t kind,” DeGeneres continued. “I became this one-dimensional character who gave stuff away and danced up steps. Do you know how hard it is to dance up steps? Would a mean person dance up steps? Had I ended my show by saying ‘Go f--- yourself,’ people would’ve been pleasantly surprised.”
Now, DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, have settled away from the U.S. and the spotlight.
“What’s really hitting her like a ton of bricks right now is that her dream of making a comeback is pretty well dead in the water. She genuinely thought she could take this time away in England and maybe in a year or two try and dip her toe back into showbiz but clearly the hatred for her is still as strong as ever if these two nobody reality stars are comfortable openly trash-talking her," she said.
Life & Style spoke to the source.