Ellen DeGeneres 'Can't Believe That People Are Still Coming After Her' Post-Scandal: 'It Feels Like a Nightmare That Won't End'

“The worst part is she really can’t defend herself because it will only add fuel to the fire but of course it’s incredibly upsetting and frustrating. She wants to deny this and point out that there are tapes of the interviews she did with Ali and they don’t show anything nefarious or nasty, but Ali is just claiming it’s how Ellen made her ‘feel’ so there’s really nothing she can say to disprove that,” the source explained.

As OK! previously reported, in 2020, BuzzFeed News interviewed employees who alleged racism, sexual misconduct and intimidation at the hands of the executive producers at The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The investigation led to three producers being fired and DeGeneres had to issue an on-air apology.

“I’m in a position of privilege and power and … I take responsibility for what happens at my show," she said.