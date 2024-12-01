Ellen DeGeneres Declares Her U.K. Estate Did Not Flood in Sweet Anniversary Tribute to Wife Portia de Rossi

"20 years ago today, we began this relationship not realizing what a long, beautiful adventure this would be," DeGeneres wrote in the message, which was accompanied by a snap of the couple posing in the countryside.

"You are the best thing that ever happened in my life. You take care of me. You help me see the good in everything. You help to guide me and pick me up when I feel off or down," the comedian continued. "You are a beautiful soul that I am so very grateful to have as a partner to navigate this crazy life with. My wife. My best friend. The love of my life."