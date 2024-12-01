Ellen DeGeneres Declares Her U.K. Estate Did Not Flood in Sweet Anniversary Tribute to Wife Portia de Rossi
Ellen DeGeneres wants everyone to know her English farmhouse did not flood — and that she loves Portia de Rossi!
The former talk show host, 66, took to Instagram on Sunday, December 1, to wish her wife, 51, a happy anniversary while clearing up rumors about their lavish U.K. home being submerged in water after heavy winds and rain hit their town.
"20 years ago today, we began this relationship not realizing what a long, beautiful adventure this would be," DeGeneres wrote in the message, which was accompanied by a snap of the couple posing in the countryside.
"You are the best thing that ever happened in my life. You take care of me. You help me see the good in everything. You help to guide me and pick me up when I feel off or down," the comedian continued. "You are a beautiful soul that I am so very grateful to have as a partner to navigate this crazy life with. My wife. My best friend. The love of my life."
"Thank you for being you and loving me. So happy we get to travel and explore the world together in the next 20 years and looking forward to our first snowy Christmas," DeGeneres noted before addressing the elephant in the room. "P.S. for those of you concerned, our UK farmhouse did NOT flood."
As OK! previously reported, the town where the pair reside, Cotswolds, was pelted with 80 mph winds and rain over the last week, leaving many to believe that DeGeneres and de Rossi's house was affected.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“The flood waters are rising by the hour. This is the worst I have seen it in years," a local resident said to a news outlet about the conditions.
The daytime television star and the Arrested Development actress reportedly moved to England after being "disillusioned" by Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 election and wanted to "get the h--- out" of the country.
The major life change most likely wasn't a hard decision after DeGeneres declared she was quitting show business. "This is the last time you're going to see me. After my Netflix special, I'm done," she revealed in her standup routine for the streaming service.
"I got kicked out of show business for being mean," DeGeneres said. "I used to say, ‘I don’t care what people say about me.’ Now I realize I said that during the height of my popularity. Next time, I’ll be kicked out for being old. Old, gay and mean, the triple crown. I can be demanding and impatient and tough. I am many things, but I am not mean."