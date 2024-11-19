'Bad Sequel of Celebrity Apprentice': Donald Trump Slammed After Nominating Dr. Mehmet Oz to Run Medicare and Medicaid Services
Dr. Mehmet Oz faced backlash after President-elect Donald Trump announced he'd nominated him to serve as administrator for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
"America is facing a Healthcare Crisis, and there may be no Physician more qualified and capable than Dr. Oz to Make America Healthy Again," he wrote in a statement shared to Truth Social on Tuesday, November 19.
"He is an eminent Physician, Heart Surgeon, Inventor, and World-Class Communicator, who has been at the forefront of healthy living for decades," he continued. "Dr. Oz will work closely with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to take on the illness industrial complex, and all the horrible chronic diseases left in its wake."
"Our broken Healthcare System harms everyday Americans, and crushes our Country’s budget," the 78-year-old added. "Dr. Oz will be a leader in incentivizing Disease Prevention, so we get the best results in the World for every dollar we spend on Healthcare in our Great Country. He will also cut waste and fraud within our Country’s most expensive Government Agency, which is a third of our Nation’s Healthcare spend, and a quarter of our entire National Budget."
Shortly after the announcement, Trump was mocked on social media for appointing a man many described as "inexperienced" and the "OG grifter" to such an important position.
One X user penned, "Putting TV Dr. Oz in charge of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is like putting Tom Hanks in charge of NASA because he played an astronaut in Apollo 13."
Another critic chimed in, "Dr. Oz is an absolute clown who was sued for peddling obviously fake weight loss supplements," and a third person claimed, "This guy paved the way by selling so much pseudo-science BS, crappy supplements, and shady diet pills as an entertainer."
Another user quipped, "Now it's Dr. Oz who has no administrative experience, to run Medicare and Medicaid?! Congratulations Trump voters. You have turned US government into a bad sequel of Celebrity Apprentice."
A final person simply said, "We live in a nightmare cartoon."
As OK! previously reported, author Bob Woodward argued Trump was intentionally surrounding himself with advisors who would give him the most power as POTUS.
"Now, you have to ask yourself, why wouldn’t Trump want somebody who at least has some experience?" he said. "He’s trying to recreate the imperial presidency. He is trying to say, 'Ah. I can do whatever I want. It’s up to me alone.'"