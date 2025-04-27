Ellen DeGeneres and Wife Portia de Rossi's U.K. Move Is a 'Chance to Relive the Greatest Moments of Their Marriage' as They Renovate and Work With 'Architects and Decorators'

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, moved to the U.K. after the former talk show host found a countryside estate in October 2024. Upon relocating to the Cotswolds, the couple reportedly wanted to enrich their marriage with new beginnings.

“It’s a chance to relive the greatest moments of their marriage,” a source revealed about DeGeneres and de Rossi. “Picking out linens and flooring and faucets, doing renovations, working with architects and decorators. This is the stuff that they live for, not being famous or pleasing audiences.”