BREAKING NEWS
Ellen DeGeneres and Wife Portia de Rossi's U.K. Move Is a 'Chance to Relive the Greatest Moments of Their Marriage' as They Renovate and Work With 'Architects and Decorators'

photo of Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are reportedly trying to 'relive' their best moments while in the U.K.

By:

April 27 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, moved to the U.K. after the former talk show host found a countryside estate in October 2024. Upon relocating to the Cotswolds, the couple reportedly wanted to enrich their marriage with new beginnings.

“It’s a chance to relive the greatest moments of their marriage,” a source revealed about DeGeneres and de Rossi. “Picking out linens and flooring and faucets, doing renovations, working with architects and decorators. This is the stuff that they live for, not being famous or pleasing audiences.”

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi moved to the Cotswolds in late 2024.

Though DeGeneres has bought and sold over 50 million dollar houses during the span of her career, the insider said moving across the pond was a “fresh canvas for them to work on together.”

Another source told the news outlet that DeGeneres and de Rossi have found joy in taking care of animals — and have even contributed to multiple wildlife charities in the U.K., the states and Africa.

The couple own a gorilla sanctuary in Rwanda, Africa.

“They both feel incredibly called to help all kinds of animals,” the source claimed before discussing their sanctuary in Rwanda. “The gorillas have had a special spot in their hearts, but if they could, they’d help all the animals.”

Though the insider told In Touch that “Ellen has enough money to last several lifetimes,” they mentioned how “she wants to put it to use to make a positive difference.”

Ellen DeGeneres was canceled after it was revealed she allegedly mistreated her 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' staff.

DeGeneres’ move to the quiet countryside in England comes after the TV personality was canceled in 2020 for allegedly mistreating staffers of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Ellen is still angry, and she’s had enough, an insider told In Touch last year.

“She’s given so much to others, spreading joy and laughter. Now, it’s time for Ellen to focus on herself and live away from the spotlight. After this, we will never see Ellen again!” the source added.

Ellen DeGeneres said knowing the truth about her scandal is 'all that matters.'

During DeGeneres’ For Your Approval stand-up special, she discussed how the scandal affected her, saying, “I’ve spent an entire lifetime trying to make people happy, and I’ve cared far too much what other people think of me.”

She added, “When you’re a public figure, you’re open to everyone’s interpretation. And I'm sure you’ve heard the saying that, ‘What other people think of me is none of my business!’ Because people will say all kinds of things, and you have no control over that. But you know the truth, and that’s all that matters.”

