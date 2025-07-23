Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Move Into Modern U.K. Home After Fleeing America Due to Donald Trump's Second Presidency: Photos
Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi are settling into their new home.
The couple moved to Cotswolds in the U.K. late last year due to their dismay over Donald Trump being elected president again. However, they recently decided to put the place on the market for $30 million and have since moved into another abode in England.
"When we decided to live here full time, we knew that Portia couldn't live without her horses. We needed a home that had a horse facility and pastures for them," the comedian, 67, told the Wall Street Journal of why they found another pad.
Their old house underwent $20 million in renovations before they listed it.
The duo's new place is much more modern, as seen in photos obtained by OK!.
Aerial images show the expansive property boasting tons of rural grassy areas, a tennis court, a horseback riding pen and a pond.
The main part of the home features walls of floor-to-ceiling windows and a tall fence surrounding it.
The actress has posted plenty of photos since going overseas, showing herself mowing the lawn, taking care of animals and doing other landscaping tasks. She also showed off a new brunette hair color.
Earlier this month, the BBC reported that the Emmy winner replied "yes" when a reporter asked if Trump's win played a role in the move.
"We got here the day before the election, and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, ‘He got in.’ … And we’re like, ‘We’re staying here,"' she explained.
"We moved here in November, which was not the ideal time, but I saw snow for the first time in my life. We love it here," the star raved. "Portia flew her horses here, and I have chickens, and we had sheep for about two weeks."
DeGeneres called the English countryside "absolutely beautiful" and noted she and her spouse, 52, were enjoying a "simpler way of life."
Another source claimed the stand-up comic wanted a "fresh start" after her workplace scandal, in which she was accused of creating a toxic environment on the set of her self-titled talk show.
"She felt it was time to leave the U.S. behind and start over in England," the source told a news outlet. "Ellen and Portia feel things back home have become very toxic, especially with all the personal attacks and cancel culture. Ellen wants peace.”
"Ellen loves the laid-back country life. It’s the perfect balance of nature, good people, old-world charm and a stress-free feeling she doesn’t get in the U.S. anymore," the insider said. "She and Portia also have friends nearby."
After news of her scandal broke in 2020, she issued an apology, stating on-air, "I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power and I realize that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show."
The show came to an end in 2022.