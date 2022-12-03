Beaming Ellen DeGeneres & Portia De Rossi Cozy Together While Sharing Laughs On 18th Anniversary

Love was in the air out in California on Thursday, December 1, which marked Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's 18th anniversary.

To celebrate the couple's long-time love, they were seen out and about in Montecito to pick up some sweet treats for their special day. The television personality, 64, and Arrested Development actress, 49, picked up two freshly baked chocolate chip cookies from Honor Market before heading back to their car.