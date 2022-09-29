Ellen DeGeneres All Smiles In First Outing After Shocking Allegations From Ex-Protégée Greyson Chance
Ladies who lunch!
Former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has been seemingly enjoying her newfound free time since the end of her long-running show earlier this year, grabbing a quick bite in Santa Barbara, Calif. earlier this week.
On Wednesday, September 28, the controversial comic was spotted taking lunch in the SoCal Locale with her wife, Portia de Rossi, and another unnamed pal. The longtime couple was keeping it casual in seemingly coordinating looks.
DeGeneres, 64, sported a monochrome black look during her day on the town, pairing a black collared t-shirt with black board shorts. The star accessorized with a set of her signature aviator sunglasses, a sleek, black watch and a pair of white sneakers.
Meanwhile, de Rossi, 49, sported a classic combo, rocking a simple black tee and bootcut blue jeans, completing the look with a pair of light brown boots and sunglasses, which she held in her hand.
The duo’s unnamed pal also kept with the memo, sporting a nearly inverse take on de Rossi’s outfit, with a long-sleeved denim top, black jeans and a matching purse.
The former talk show maven’s joyous afternoon comes just days after her protégée, artist Greyson Chance, slammed the star for allegedly acting manipulatively.
“I’ve never met someone more manipulative, more self-centered and more blatantly opportunistic than her,” said Chance, who first appeared on the comic’s talk show in 2010 after he found viral fame for his talent show rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi”.
“The first part of my career, I owe a lot of thanks to her and to that team,” he also explained during the explosive interview, which was published on Thursday, September 22. “But the reason why I’m here today talking about an album, I owe f**king nothing to her,” he continued, adding that as DeGeneres was “nowhere to be found” later in his career and that Chance “was the one that had to pull myself up.”