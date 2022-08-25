Ellen DeGeneres Looks Glum During Lunch Date With Wife Portia de Rossi, Marking Her First Outing Since Ex Anne Heche's Death

She's still feeling the blues. Ellen DeGeneres was spotted looking downcast while in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 24, marking her first public outing since late ex Anne Heche was cremated and buried on August 18.

The star was grabbing lunch with wife Portia de Rossi at Tre Lune in Montecito, Calif., where the longtime couple was dressed similarly, with the talk show host, 64, donning a white button-down shirt, long navy shorts and a pair of sneakers, while her other half wore a white tee, jeans and brown suede booties.