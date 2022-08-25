Ellen DeGeneres Looks Glum During Lunch Date With Wife Portia de Rossi, Marking Her First Outing Since Ex Anne Heche's Death
She's still feeling the blues. Ellen DeGeneres was spotted looking downcast while in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 24, marking her first public outing since late ex Anne Heche was cremated and buried on August 18.
The star was grabbing lunch with wife Portia de Rossi at Tre Lune in Montecito, Calif., where the longtime couple was dressed similarly, with the talk show host, 64, donning a white button-down shirt, long navy shorts and a pair of sneakers, while her other half wore a white tee, jeans and brown suede booties.
The pair failed to flash a smile as they walked out of the eatery, with the Arrested Development alum, 49, putting her arm around DeGeneres' shoulders at one point.
As OK! previously shared, the twosome canceled their 14th wedding anniversary plans after Heche died from the injuries she received after her horrific car crash.
"Now is not the time for Ellen to be partying. It would have looked awful for Ellen and Portia to be out celebrating before Anne’s body was cold," the insider explained. "Big plans with their friends have been postponed until a more appropriate time."
The comedian shared her condolences after Heche's death, tweeting on August 12, "This is a sad day. I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love."
The pair dated from 1997 to 2000, though the mom-of-two later revealed that she initially "wanted" to date de Rossi. In fact, she tried to warn the latter against pursuing DeGeneres, claiming that being the "poster girl" for a same-sex relationship wasn't all it cracked up to be.
In the end, the Ellen lead worked her charm, as she and de Rossi have been together since 2004.
"I realized that Ellen drove a Porsche … and then she married one," Heche once quipped. "All she used to do was drive Porsches and she collected them, and I just thought it was so stupid because they were so loud."
