Anne Heche 'Warned' Portia de Rossi About Dating Ellen DeGeneres Following Nasty Split
Don't say she didn't warn you. In a resurfaced clip from her podcast “Better Together", the late Anne Heche revealed she once warned Portia de Rossi about dating now wife Ellen DeGeneres before the two got together as the Arrested Development star thought getting into a relationship with the talk show host would make her a great “poster child” for a same sex relationship.
“I warned Portia,” the actress said in the June 2021 episode of the podcast. “Portia even asked me about Ellen before she came to my wedding, and Portia even said, ‘I’m gonna go after Ellen.'”
Heche and DeGeneres dated from 1997 to 2000. The former pair had quite a nasty split after the Spread star alleged the relationship blacklisted her in Hollywood.
“‘You won’t be the poster child, girl,'” Heche claimed she told de Rossi, “‘because guess what? That poster child has already been taken, and by the way, it wasn’t a great spot."
“But yours ain’t gonna be any easier," she continued to tell her cohost Heather Duffy. "And I’m telling you now, like, red flag, red flag, red flag!'”
Within the same episode, Heche went on to throw shade at the blonde beauty by comparing her to a luxury vehicle. "I realized that Ellen drove a Porsche … and then she married one,” the Volcano star joked.
“All she used to do was drive Porsches and she collected them, and I just thought it was so stupid because they were so loud," Heche explained of the married couple.
As OK! exclusively reported, DeGeneres and de Rossi put their large 14th wedding anniversary celebrations on hold out of respect for the late star.
“Now is not the time for Ellen to be partying. It would have looked awful for Ellen and Portia to be out celebrating before Anne’s body was cold,” the insider revealed. “Big plans with their friends have been postponed until a more appropriate time.”