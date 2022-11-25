Ellen DeGeneres Goes Christmas Shopping With Portia Di Rossi After More Celebrities Slam The Former Talk Show Host
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia di Rossi are getting a jump start on their Christmas shopping! On Wednesday, November 23, the married couple stepped out to run some errands in Montecito, Calif. ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The former host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and the Arrested Development actress both looked casual for their day out. DeGeneres wore a plaid shirt and jeans combo, paired with sneakers while di Rossi rocked a black T-shirt, gray trousers and a navy cardigan.
The pair's shopping trip comes as more celebrities have spoken out about how the executive producer mistreated them while working together. As OK! previously reported, Charlie Puth opened up in a recent podcast appearance about the lack of help DeGeneres gave him after being signed to her short-lived record label.
“Not putting any blame on one person, but from a collective … all the people that were in that room, they just disappeared. I didn’t hear from anybody," the "Attention" vocalist said of working with the Finding Dory star and her team.
Greyson Chance also revealed that he had a less-than pleasurable experience with DeGeneres after being signed to the company. “I’ve never met someone more manipulative, more self-centered and more blatantly opportunistic than her,” the songwriter admitted.
“The first part of my career, I owe a lot of thanks to her and to that team. But the reason why I’m here today talking about an album, I owe f**king nothing to her," he fumed. "Because I was the one that had to pull myself up. She was nowhere to be found."
Although Puth did not find himself in the exact situation that Chance had, he backed up some of his claims. “We both have different experiences, me versus Greyson [Chance]. But I do agree with him that no one was present [at the label], certainly, after the creation of my first demo EP," the "One Call Away" artist said.