OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ellen DeGeneres
OK LogoNEWS

Ellen DeGeneres Goes Christmas Shopping With Portia Di Rossi After More Celebrities Slam The Former Talk Show Host

ellen pp
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 25 2022, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia di Rossi are getting a jump start on their Christmas shopping! On Wednesday, November 23, the married couple stepped out to run some errands in Montecito, Calif. ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The former host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and the Arrested Development actress both looked casual for their day out. DeGeneres wore a plaid shirt and jeans combo, paired with sneakers while di Rossi rocked a black T-shirt, gray trousers and a navy cardigan.

Article continues below advertisement
ellen
Source: mega

The pair's shopping trip comes as more celebrities have spoken out about how the executive producer mistreated them while working together. As OK! previously reported, Charlie Puth opened up in a recent podcast appearance about the lack of help DeGeneres gave him after being signed to her short-lived record label.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR ELLEN DEGENERES AFTER ENDING LONGTIME TALK SHOW? SHE FEELS THERE ARE 'DIFFERENT THINGS' SHE NEEDS TO DO

“Not putting any blame on one person, but from a collective … all the people that were in that room, they just disappeared. I didn’t hear from anybody," the "Attention" vocalist said of working with the Finding Dory star and her team.

Article continues below advertisement
ellen
Source: mega

Greyson Chance also revealed that he had a less-than pleasurable experience with DeGeneres after being signed to the company. “I’ve never met someone more manipulative, more self-centered and more blatantly opportunistic than her,” the songwriter admitted.

ELLEN DEGENERES ALL SMILES IN FIRST OUTING AFTER SHOCKING ALLEGATIONS FROM EX-PROTÉGÉE GREYSON CHANCE

Article continues below advertisement
ellen
Source: mega

“The first part of my career, I owe a lot of thanks to her and to that team. But the reason why I’m here today talking about an album, I owe f**king nothing to her," he fumed. "Because I was the one that had to pull myself up. She was nowhere to be found."

Although Puth did not find himself in the exact situation that Chance had, he backed up some of his claims. “We both have different experiences, me versus Greyson [Chance]. But I do agree with him that no one was present [at the label], certainly, after the creation of my first demo EP," the "One Call Away" artist said.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Daily Mail obtained the photos of DeGeneres & Di Rossi out shopping.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.