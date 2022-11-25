Ellen DeGeneres Goes Christmas Shopping With Portia Di Rossi After More Celebrities Slam The Former Talk Show Host

“The first part of my career, I owe a lot of thanks to her and to that team. But the reason why I’m here today talking about an album, I owe f**king nothing to her," he fumed. "Because I was the one that had to pull myself up. She was nowhere to be found."

Although Puth did not find himself in the exact situation that Chance had, he backed up some of his claims. “We both have different experiences, me versus Greyson [Chance]. But I do agree with him that no one was present [at the label], certainly, after the creation of my first demo EP," the "One Call Away" artist said.