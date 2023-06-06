Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Cuddle Up in Smiley Makeup-Free Selfie
Ellen DeGeneres is clearly enjoying her newfound free time!
On Monday, June 5, the former talk show host posted a sweet selfie of herself and wife Portia de Rossi as they cuddled up at a restaurant. In the snap, the Arrested Development alum, 50, flashed a huge smile as her other half nuzzled into her face.
Both of the women appeared to be free of makeup in the shot, which DeGeneres, 65, simply captioned with just three heart emojis.
"Makes me so happy ❤️," commented Jay Shetty, while one fan noted, "❤️ haven't seen you in a while."
"Being happy is everything😍," declared a second fan, with a third writing in the comments section, "Happiness is glowing 🥰."
The Instagram upload comes four months after the spouses of 14 years renewed their vows.
The ceremony, which came as a surprise to their friends and DeGeneres herself — as everyone thought they were there for a birthday bash — was officiated by their good pal Kris Jenner.
"Welcome to Portia's birthday party and to the newest home of one of my favorite couples," the momager told the crowd as she began. "These two were born for each other and Corey [Gamble] and I have spent so much time with them as their friends, neighbors, dance partners, cocktail buddies and late night chat sessions."
"These two are couple goals who continue to amaze me with how cute they are together," continued the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. "A match made in heaven. Two peas in a pod. Their love and commitment to one another is amazing, and it makes me so happy that they have each other to love and cherish and grow old with."
De Rossi then explained to her wife and their loved ones why she chose to hold the vow renewals that day.
"When I was thinking about what would make my birthday really special apart from being with my family and friends, it was reminding you that you're the most important thing in the world to me in front of family and friends," she gushed to the Emmy winner. "I thought what greater accomplishment can I ever have in my life than being loved by someone who is so magnificent."