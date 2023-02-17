OK Magazine
Ellen DeGeneres Beams During Shopping Trip 2 Weeks After Portia De Rossi Surprised Her With Vow Renewal Ceremony

ellen degeneres beams shopping portia de rossi surprised vow renewal ceremony
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 17 2023, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

She's still on cloud nine! Two weeks after Portia de Rossi shocked Ellen DeGeneres by putting on a vow renewal ceremony, the comedian appeared happy as can be while shopping.

The star was spotted by photogs at a few stores in Summerland, Calif., where she rocked a casual yellow plaid tee, faded blue T-shirt, gray jeans, beige sneakers and a pair of aviator sunglasses.

Source: mega

The talk show host, 65, stayed humble and carried her own purchases to the car but had some help from an employee.

As OK! reported, DeGeneres was most recently in the headlines thanks to her wife, 50, who planned a romantic ceremony for them, telling her spouse it was just a birthday party at their house. To up the ante, the Arrested Development actress — who wore a white wedding gown for the event — had their pal Kris Jenner officiate!

Source: mega

"These two are couple goals who continue to amaze me with how cute they are together. A match made in heaven. Two peas in a pod," the reality star told the attendees. "Their love and commitment to one another is amazing, and it makes me so happy that they have each other to love and cherish and grow old with."

"You don't have to say anything at all, but when I was thinking about what would make my birthday really special apart from being with my family and friends, it was reminding you that you're the most important thing in the world to me in front of family and friends," de Rossi gushed to the TV star.

She went on to explain that as she looked back at the highlights of her life, "it just all kept leading back to you. I thought what greater accomplishment can I ever have in my life than being loved by someone who is so magnificent."

DeGeneres reciprocated the sweet words. "I just adore you," she told the blonde beauty. "I love you and I would not be on this Earth without you. You save me every day. Thank you for saving me every day. And I'm the lucky one."

Daily Mail published photos of DeGeneres' shopping trip.

