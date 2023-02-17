Ellen DeGeneres Beams During Shopping Trip 2 Weeks After Portia De Rossi Surprised Her With Vow Renewal Ceremony

"You don't have to say anything at all, but when I was thinking about what would make my birthday really special apart from being with my family and friends, it was reminding you that you're the most important thing in the world to me in front of family and friends," de Rossi gushed to the TV star.

She went on to explain that as she looked back at the highlights of her life, "it just all kept leading back to you. I thought what greater accomplishment can I ever have in my life than being loved by someone who is so magnificent."