Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones & More! 10 Of Hollywood's Longest Lasting Relationships
These hot Hollywood couples are in it for the long haul!
From Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell to Jay-Z and Beyoncé, these lovebirds have stuck with each other through thick and thin despite the pressures of parenthood, cheating scandals, busy careers, international fame and more.
Scroll through the gallery below to see some of Hollywood's longest lasting relationships.
Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas met in 1998 when the Ant-Man star was 53 and Zeta-Jones was only 28. They got married two years later and recently celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary in mid November.
They have a 22-year-old son, Dylan, and a 19-year-old daughter, Carys.
Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell
Shepard and Bell met in 2007 and dated on and off for two years until the Without a Paddle star popped the question in 2009.
They finally tied the knot in 2013 — after waiting to do so until same sex marriage was legalized in California — and now share daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 8.
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been together for 16 years. They said "I Do" in 2013 and share kiddos Luna, 6, and Miles, 4.
They are currently expecting a new addition to the family, two years after tragically losing their unborn son, Jack, when Teigen was 20 weeks pregnant.
Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi first met in 2001, but the duo didn't get romantic until three years later. They got married in a ceremony in 2008 and have been together for a total of 18 years.
Jay-Z & Beyoncé
Jay-Z and Beyoncé are still "Crazy in Love" after more than 20 years. They secretly got married in April 2008. Four years later, they welcomed Blue Ivy in 2012, as well as twins Sir and Rumi in 2017.
Julia Roberts & Danny Moder
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for 20 years. They share 18-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, as well as 15-year-old Henry.
David & Victoria Beckham
David and Victoria Beckham have been married for 23 years.
The soccer legend and the Spice Girls alum share sons Brooklyn Beckham, 23, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17, as well as their 11-year-old daughter, Harper.
Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos first locked eyes on the set of All My Children in 1995 and celebrated 26 years of wedded bliss this past May.
They have three children — Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith started dating in 1995, and despite several ups and downs over the years, they have been together for 25 years.
Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have been together for 30 years and married for 25.
The happy couple shares 20-year-old son James and 13-year-old twin daughters Marion and Tabitha.