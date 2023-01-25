'Nothing' Made Anne Heche 'Prouder' Than Her Relationship With Ellen DeGeneres & The 'Childbirth' Of Her 2 Kids

Anne Heche's posthumous memoir, Call Me Anne, reveals the late actress' most prized possessions — one of which included her ex-girlfriend Ellen DeGeneres.

The only other thing that made the Six Days, Seven Nights star — who devastatingly died at the age of 53 after a car crash in August 2022 — prouder than the time spent with her longtime lover was, "of course," her two children, Homer Laffoon, 20, and Atlas Tupper, 13.