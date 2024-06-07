Ellen DeGeneres Has 'Done a Lot of Reflecting' Since Toxic Workplace Scandal: 'She Feels Renewed'
Ellen DeGeneres is ready to retire — except this time it's on her own terms.
The 66-year-old recently announced her final stand-up comedy tour, which is scheduled for this summer, after stepping out of the spotlight following the finale of her famed talk show in May 2022.
"She’ll bring up some of her famous friends, her life with her wife, Portia [de Rossi], as well as the talk show she loved doing for 19 seasons and all the wild rumors about her," a source recently spilled to a news publication in reference to toxic workplace allegations DeGeneres faced back in 2020.
The insider noted: "She’s not only ready to make people laugh, but she’s also ready to tell the truth about the drama that led up to her dropping out of the public eye."
In the four years since current and former staffers came forward to claim they were mistreated by the television host during their time working on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the confidante insisted the A-list comedian "has done a lot of reflecting."
"She feels renewed and in a really good, creative place and she wants to go out with a bang," the source concluded of DeGeneres — who is also set to have a comedy special air on Netflix later this year.
Degeneres' upcoming tour comes after she returned to the stage at the Largo in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 24.
At the time, the Finding Dory voice actor referenced her talk show's demise, as she joked about being "kicked out of show business" for being "mean."
DeGeneres said she quickly became the "most hated person in America," causing her to feel dissatisfied with the way her long-running talk show came to an end after almost 20 years.
"The hate went on for a long time and I would try to avoid looking at the news. The 'be kind' girl wasn't kind. That was the headline," detailed DeGeneres in reference to her catch phrase "be kind to one another."
While she's able to find humor in the situation now, DeGeneres admitted it wasn't always so easy.
"I'm making jokes about what happened to me, but it was devastating," she explained of her show's sour ending. "It took a long time for me to want to do anything again."
Life & Style spoke to a source about DeGeneres' return to stand-up.