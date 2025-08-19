Elon Musk's Alleged Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Claims She's Broke and Getting Evicted From Luxe NYC Pad After 'Career Suicide'
Ashley St. Clair, Elon Musk’s alleged baby mama, claimed she’s broke and getting evicted on her new podcast, “Bad Advice with Ashley St. Clair," which debuted on August 18.
St. Clair, who is currently fighting Musk over custody of their son, revealed she’s in dire need of cash.
Ashley St. Clair Started a Podcast
“Well after a year of unplanned career suicide, many questionable life choices and a gap in my LinkedIn profile that cannot be legally explained, I've decided to start a podcast,” St. Clair shared. “Not because anybody asked, but because statistically speaking, it was either join this or join a [multi-level marketing scheme]. So here we are.”
St. Clair noted she’s “unlike” Ben Shapiro and Megyn Kelly as she doesn’t think her “big-brain thoughts” and “podcast mic are the greatest gift to humanity.”
“I actually think I have the worst ideas, so consider everything out of my mouth a cautionary tale,” she continued.
Ashley St. Clair Took Elon Musk to Court
“Also, I'm getting evicted and Polymarket offered me $10,000 to do an ad read,” St. Clair claimed about her financial struggles. “So with that, the roof over my head has been brought to you by Polymarket.”
Although the Tesla head honcho reportedly offered St. Clair $15 million — plus $100K a month to stay quiet regarding her pregnancy — she opted to take him to court, a move her lawyers stated “substantially” lessened the money he was paying her.
- Elon Musk Insists He's Given Ashley St. Clair $2.5 Million for Their Alleged Child: 'No Court Order Needed'
- Who Is Ashley St. Clair? Everything to Know About the Alleged Mom of Elon Musk's 13th Child
- It's War: Elon Musk's Alleged Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Sues Billionaire for Sole Custody of Their Son
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ashley St. Clair Announced Elon Musk Was the Father of Her Child
In February, St. Clair publicly outed Musk as the alleged father of her baby on social media.
“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” she wrote at the time. “I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.” “I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment,” she added. “For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting.”
Ashley St. Clair's Paternity Test
St. Clair detailed she and Musk had met in St. Barts and only had s-- twice. A paternity test said there was a 99.99 percent chance Musk was the father of St. Clair’s baby. He insisted he had given her $2.5 million plus $500K a month in support, even though he didn’t “know if the child” was his or not.
St. Clair clapped back, calling him a “petulant man-child,"
She stated Musk “withdrew” a majority of his child support payments after she made public statements about him.