NEWS Elon Musk's Alleged Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Claims She's Broke and Getting Evicted From Luxe NYC Pad After 'Career Suicide' Source: Ashley St. Clair/X;MEGA Elon Musk's alleged baby mama Ashley St. Clair claims she's broke and getting evicted from her luxe NYC pad. Matt Richards Contact us by Email Aug. 19 2025, Published 12:35 p.m. ET

Ashley St. Clair, Elon Musk’s alleged baby mama, claimed she’s broke and getting evicted on her new podcast, “Bad Advice with Ashley St. Clair," which debuted on August 18. St. Clair, who is currently fighting Musk over custody of their son, revealed she’s in dire need of cash.

Ashley St. Clair Started a Podcast

Source: Ashley St. Clair/X Ashley St. Clair said she's experienced a 'year of unplanned career suicide.'

“Well after a year of unplanned career suicide, many questionable life choices and a gap in my LinkedIn profile that cannot be legally explained, I've decided to start a podcast,” St. Clair shared. “Not because anybody asked, but because statistically speaking, it was either join this or join a [multi-level marketing scheme]. So here we are.” St. Clair noted she’s “unlike” Ben Shapiro and Megyn Kelly as she doesn’t think her “big-brain thoughts” and “podcast mic are the greatest gift to humanity.” “I actually think I have the worst ideas, so consider everything out of my mouth a cautionary tale,” she continued.

Ashley St. Clair Took Elon Musk to Court

Source: Ashley St. Clair/X Ashley St. Clair said she is 'getting evicted.'

“Also, I'm getting evicted and Polymarket offered me $10,000 to do an ad read,” St. Clair claimed about her financial struggles. “So with that, the roof over my head has been brought to you by Polymarket.” Although the Tesla head honcho reportedly offered St. Clair $15 million — plus $100K a month to stay quiet regarding her pregnancy — she opted to take him to court, a move her lawyers stated “substantially” lessened the money he was paying her.

Ashley St. Clair Announced Elon Musk Was the Father of Her Child

Source: MEGA Ashley St. Clair has insisted Elon Musk is the father of her child.

In February, St. Clair publicly outed Musk as the alleged father of her baby on social media. “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” she wrote at the time. “I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.” “I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment,” she added. “For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting.”

Ashley St. Clair's Paternity Test

Source: MEGA; Ashley St.Clair/X Ashley St. Clair only slept with Elon Musk twice.