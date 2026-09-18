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Elon Musk's Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Shares Rare Glimpse at Their Son Romulus on His 2nd Birthday After Turning Down $40 Million NDA: Watch

elon musk ashley st clair romulus birthday
Source: MEGA; @ASC.SYS/INSTAGRAM

Elon Musk's baby mama Ashley St. Clair shared a rare picture of their son, Romulus, on his second birthday.

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Sept. 18 2026, Published 11:08 a.m. ET

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Ashley St. Clair is marking her and Elon Musk’s son Romulus' second birthday with a rare glimpse into their life together.

The author shared a sweet black-and-white beach photo via Instagram Stories, showing herself walking with Romulus along the shoreline. She held the toddler's hand as he stood in the shallow water, creating a rare mother-and-son moment.

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image of Ashley St. Clair shared a rare black-and-white photo with her son Romulus.
Source: @ASC.SYS/INSTAGRAM

Ashley St. Clair shared a rare black-and-white photo with her son Romulus.

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“Happy Birthday, Romi. Mama loves you so very much. I love watching the world through your eyes, you are so kind, inquisitive, strong, and funny,” the birthday message read.

The personal post comes as renewed attention surrounds St. Clair's relationship with Musk and her decision to discuss their family situation publicly.

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St. Clair Talked About Her Relationship With Musk

image of Ashley St. Clair marked Romulus' second birthday with a heartfelt message.
Source: MEGA

Ashley St. Clair marked Romulus' second birthday with a heartfelt message.

Tensions surrounding the family came into focus following the premiere of Alex Gibney's documentary, Musk.

During a press conference at the Venice Film Festival, St. Clair discussed what she described as the family's internal dynamics. She said she previously turned down a $40 million non-disclosure agreement because she did not want her son to be kept secret.

The situation has also played out in court. St. Clair filed for sole custody of Romulus, claiming Musk has been largely absent from their son's life.

The dispute intensified after Maye Musk, Elon's mother, reportedly referred to having “18 grandchildren,” which Ashley viewed as leaving Romulus out.

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Ashley Slammed Elon's Mother

image of Ashley St. Clair said she rejected a $40 million NDA from Elon Musk.
Source: MEGA

Ashley St. Clair said she rejected a $40 million NDA from Elon Musk.

Maye, an international model, registered dietitian and author, is currently promoting her book Timeless: The Art of Reinvention and Resilience at Any Age. The book focuses on recovering from difficult periods, taking personal responsibility, avoiding a victim mindset and finding new experiences later in life.

Maye has also publicly defended her son amid criticism surrounding his personal life.

Ashley responded after Maye traveled to New York City for her book tour, accusing her of presenting herself as a devoted mother and grandmother.

“As you know, your grandchild whom you have never seen also lives here,” she wrote.

“He will celebrate his 2nd birthday tomorrow, unaware that you or any of his siblings that you speak of exist,” she continued.

Elon's Family Helped Keep Romulus' Existence Hidden

image of Ashley St. Clair has publicly criticized Elon’s mom, Maye Musk, over her relationship with Romulus.
Source: MEGA

Ashley St. Clair has publicly criticized Elon’s mom, Maye Musk, over her relationship with Romulus.

Ashley further claimed that Maye has publicly embraced other mothers of Elon's children, including Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, while alleging that she has helped keep Romulus' existence private.

She urged Maye to “attempt more face time with your grandchild rather than Gayle King and a camera.”

“Call me what you want,” she concluded, “but you flew into my home, and said every critic of your son is ‘unaccomplished,’ for a book that mentions my son you have never seen, on the eve of his birthday.”

Ashley also encouraged her followers to watch the documentary rather than read Maye's book, arguing that “a ticket is cheaper than Maye’s image-laundering book.”

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