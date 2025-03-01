Elon Musk Welcomes 14th Child With Shivon Zilis Months After Birth of 13th Kid With Alleged Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair
Elon Musk is growing his family, yet again.
On Friday, February 28, Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis — who already shares three kids with the SpaceX founder — announced they had welcomed their fourth child together.
The newest addition makes Musk a father-of-14, as just weeks ago, influencer Ashley St. Clair alleged she birthed his 13th offspring in September 2024.
“Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus,” the 38-year-old penned about their new addition while also revealing the name of their third child.
“Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much ❤️,” she added.
Musk, 53, then gave his stamp of approval, by replying, “❤️.”
In June 2024, it was reported that the DOGE leader and Zilis had secretly welcomed their third baby. Musk then shared his response to the headline with Page Six.
“As for ‘secretly fathered,’ that is … false. All our friends and family know. Failure to issue a press release, which would be bizarre, does not mean ‘secret,’” he clarified.
Musk has not been shy about his stance on having a large family, as he also told the outlet, “Many countries are already well below replacement rate, and the trend is that almost all will be. This is simply a fact, not a ‘debunked theory.’ 2.1 kids is replacement rate, and obviously the world as a whole will soon drop below that point.”
As OK! previously reported, Musk seems to be practicing what he preaches, as on February 14, St. Clair declared she and Musk share a kid.
- Does Elon Musk Have a Secret Kid? Conversative Influencer Ashley St. Clair Claims She Welcomed a Child With the Billionaire in Bombshell Message
- Who Is Ashley St. Clair? Everything to Know About the Alleged Mom of Elon Musk's 13th Child
- It's War: Elon Musk's Alleged Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Sues Billionaire for Sole Custody of Their Son
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause," she wrote in a post on X.
"I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment," she continued. "For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."
The brunette beauty has since filed a paternity lawsuit.
On February 25, St. Clair’s rep released a statement after she requested full custody of their child.
"This has never been about money for Ashley," they said. "This is about protecting the best interests of Ashley and Elon’s child from a man who can’t be counted on to even communicate, much less act consistently in the role of a father."
"Mr. Musk spends more time on his own social media platform talking about his children’s mothers than talking to them," the rep added. "We tried to handle this collaboratively with Mr. Musk, but it takes both a father and a mother to do that, and he refused all conversations."
In the legal paperwork, St. Clair cited that Musk has only seen their kid three times since their birth.