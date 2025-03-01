Elon Musk Welcomes 14th Child With Shivon Zilis Months After Birth of 13th Kid With Alleged Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair

The newest addition makes Musk a father-of-14, as just weeks ago, influencer Ashley St. Clair alleged she birthed his 13th offspring in September 2024.

“Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus,” the 38-year-old penned about their new addition while also revealing the name of their third child.