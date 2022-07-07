As Many As He Can Manage! Elon Musk Reveals He Wants Even More Kids After Privately Welcoming Twins
The more the merrier!
News broke that tech mogul Elon Musk quietly welcomed twins to the world last November, but he isn't done yet! The Tesla CEO revealed he wants more children, citing declining birth rates as the reason behind his desire for a big, bustling family.
"Bravo to big families," Musk told Page Six, noting he would like to have as many children "as I am able to spend time with and be a good father."
"My eldest are off to college, and teenagers don’t want to spend much time with their parents," he confessed, adding, "I wish they would."
GRIMES DATING HEADLINE MAKING LEAKER CHELSEA MANNING AFTER REVEALING SHE & EX ELON MUSK WELCOMED A DAUGHTER TOGETHER VIA SURROGATE
Along with the twins he shares with Shivon Zilis, Musk is already the proud father to Griffin, Vivian Jenna, Kai, Saxon and Damian, with ex-wife, Justin Wilson. The couple also had a sixth child, Nevada Alexander, but the baby tragically passed away of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) in 2002 at only 10 weeks old.
He also has 2-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, and newborn daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, with his ex-partner Grimes. The two welcomed their second bundle of joy via surrogate in December 2021.
AMBER HEARD & ELON MUSK ALLEGEDLY ONCE LOCKED IN LEGAL BATTLE OVER FROZEN EMBRYOS FOLLOWING JOHNNY DEPP DIVORCE
Although Musk has claimed in the past he believes he's a "pretty good dad" in his book Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future, he is on the outs with at least one of his children.
As OK! previously reported, one of the entrepreneur's 18-year-old's came out as transgender and later legally changed her name, opting to drop Musk's last name and replace it with her mother's surname. Her legal name is now Vivian Jenna Wilson.
The petition first came about in April when Vivian explained she wished to change her name to reflect her gender identity, as well as "the fact that I no longer live or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form."