AMBER HEARD & ELON MUSK ALLEGEDLY ONCE LOCKED IN LEGAL BATTLE OVER FROZEN EMBRYOS FOLLOWING JOHNNY DEPP DIVORCE

Although Musk has claimed in the past he believes he's a "pretty good dad" in his book Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future, he is on the outs with at least one of his children.

As OK! previously reported, one of the entrepreneur's 18-year-old's came out as transgender and later legally changed her name, opting to drop Musk's last name and replace it with her mother's surname. Her legal name is now Vivian Jenna Wilson.

The petition first came about in April when Vivian explained she wished to change her name to reflect her gender identity, as well as "the fact that I no longer live or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form."