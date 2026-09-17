Elon Musk's Ex Ashley St. Clair Claims His Mom Has 'Never' Met Her 2-Year-Old Grandchild Romulus: He's 'Unaware You Exist'

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Ashley St. Clair blasted Maye Musk, accusing her of projecting a false persona of a "doting grandmother." St. Clair, who shares a son named Romulus with Maye’s son Elon Musk, revealed that despite Maye's public emphasis on family and her 19 grandchildren, the matriarch has "never seen" Romulus in person. Ashley, 28, directly targeted Maye on social media by posting a scathing public response that exposed the family's internal estrangement. The friction escalated on X after Maye, 78, gave a media interview and published social media updates focusing on her role to her "18 grandchildren.”

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Ashley St. Clair Claims Maye Musk Has Never Met Romulus

Source: MEGA Ashley St. Clair called out Elon Musk's mom, claiming she's not the 'doting grandmother' she portrays.

Maye is an international supermodel, registered dietitian and author who is currently on a book tour promoting Timeless: The Art of Reinvention and Resilience at Any Age, which focuses on bouncing back from hard times in later life. It emphasizes personal responsibility, avoiding a victim mindset and finding new adventures at any age. Maye also used her platform to fiercely defend Elon, 55, against media criticism when Ashley spoke out. “As you know, your grandchild whom you have never seen also lives here,” she wrote in response to Maye traveling to New York City to “promote your book and position yourself as a doting mother and grandmother.”

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Romulus 'Is Unaware' Maye Musk Exists

Source: @SHIVONZILLIS/X Ashley St. Clair said Maye Musk has a relationship with Elon Musk's other baby mamas.

“He will celebrate his 2nd birthday tomorrow, unaware that you or any of his siblings that you speak of exist,” she continued. Ashley highlighted that while Maye publicly embraces other mothers of Elon's children — such as Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis — she has actively helped keep Romulus a secret.

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Inside the Drama

Source: MEGA Ashley St. Clair claimed she turned down Elon Musk's $40 million NDA that stated she had to stay silent about their child.

The mother-of-one noted that Maye's ongoing online praise of Elon as a "lovely dad" contradicts the fact that Elon has met his infant son only three times since birth. Ashley's comments are part of a broader, highly publicized fallout involving Elon's personal life. Details of their tense dynamic emerged after the premiere of Alex Gibney’s documentary, Musk. During a press conference at the Venice Film Festival, she spoke out about the family's internal politics, saying she previously rejected a $40 million non-disclosure agreement to ensure her son would not be kept a secret. The friction also includes a messy legal battle, as Ashley filed for sole custody of Romulus, claiming Elon has been largely absent.

Source: @asc.sys/instagram Ashley St. Clair claimed Maye Musk has never met Romulus.