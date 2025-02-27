Elon Musk's Alleged Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Called Out by Fox News Host for 'S--- Shaming' Her on Social Media
Fox News host Kennedy defended posing nude on Wednesday, February 26, while responding to an insult from Elon Musk's alleged new baby mama Ashley St. Clair.
Kennedy, whose full name is Lisa Kennedy Montgomery, attacked the conservative influencer in an X post, claiming St. Clair "s--- shamed" her.
Kennedy wrote a piece for Daily Mail, which was directed at Natalie Winters of Steve Bannon’s War Room, who came under fire for wearing short skirts and tight clothing while working as Bannon’s White House correspondent, in which she said, “You’re not a hostess at Hooters, you work at the White House!”
In response, the 26-year-old posted a picture of Kennedy's cover online while defending Winters.
"This is literally Kennedy’s own book cover. JUSTICE FOR @nataliegwinters!" she wrote.
Kennedy fought back against St. Clair in an X post with a link to the article.
She wrote: "Elon’s baby mama Ashley St. Clair tried to s--- shame me over a nude photo, I’m not having any of it from that conniving gold digger! Read all the lurid details right here in the Daily Mail."
Kennedy doubled down on her criticism of Winters’ White House wardrobe and defended posing without clothes in the column.
"The roots of my beef with the Patron Saint of Peculiar Pregnancy started this January," Kennedy wrote in the piece. "I was minding my own business, penning a perfectly appropriate column full of unsolicited advice for newly minted White House correspondent Natalie Winters, 23, who was garnering a lot of attention for sashaying around the Briefing Room dressed like a desperate sorority pledge."
In a direct message to St. Clair, Kennedy wrote: "Ashley, hunny, if you thought that you had exposed me as a hypocrite for critiquing Natalie’s naughty-newswoman look while flaunting my own utterly flawless figure, then you’ve missed the mark."
"First, that picture was snapped by world-renowned Rolling Stone photographer Mark Seliger in 1994, when I was 22 years old and at the height of my MTV video-jockey fame," she shared. "It’s hardly the airbrushed Instagram snap so popular among the St Clair crowd."
"Second, yes, my butt is real," the Fox News host continued. "Third, as a music journalist, who regularly hung with the likes of Nine Inch Nails and Anthrax, I was playing by a different set of rules than Natalie Winters, who has the privilege of reporting on the most powerful elected office in the history of the world. You, Ashley, are a 26-year-old with two children from two different men, neither of whom you have married. And, to date, the identity of one of your partners is unclear. Not very ‘conservative’ if you ask me."