or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Elon Musk
OK LogoNEWS

'No Going Back': Elon Musk Faces Fallout as Steve Bannon Turns on Him Over Donald Trump Rift

Photo of Elon Musk and Steve Bannon
Source: MEGA

Steve Bannon turned on Elon Musk, calling for impeachment after his fallout with Donald Trump.

By:

June 30 2025, Published 7:33 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, has ignited a firestorm of controversy following his recent remarks suggesting that President Donald Trump should face impeachment.

According to former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, Musk has "crossed the Rubicon," marking a significant turning point in his relationship with the Republican Party and the former president himself.

Article continues below advertisement

The public confrontation between Musk and Trump escalated dramatically recently when Musk criticized a major spending bill essential to Trump's legislative agenda.

In retaliation, Trump responded by threatening to cancel government contracts with Musk's companies, including SpaceX, further fueling tensions.

Bannon, who previously supported Trump's rise to prominence, has spoken extensively about this split, underscoring its implications for both figures.

Article continues below advertisement
elon musk bannon trump impeachment rift
Source: mega

Elon Musk is on the outs with Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

In an interview with NPR, Bannon articulated his perspective on the unfolding drama.

He stated, "The president's gone out of his way to make sure that Elon had every opportunity... Elon asked for an extension to stay and the president denied it. And I think that was the beginning of this friction.”

This assertion hints at deeper issues that may have contributed to the falling out.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Steve Bannon
Source: MEGA

Steve Bannon is a former Trump strategist known for his far-right views.

Article continues below advertisement

Musk's calls for Trump's impeachment have been particularly striking, given the historical closeness between the two figures.

In response to Musk's comments, Bannon emphatically proclaimed that “there's no going back” for Musk.

"He crossed the Rubicon by this outrageous comparison to the Epstein files about saying President Trump should be impeached," Bannon insisted.

The implication of an irreversible break between Musk and Trump raises questions about the future of political alliances in the rapidly changing landscape of American politics.

MORE ON:
Elon Musk

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The tumultuous relationship appears to have begun in earnest when Musk sought to extend his time as a "special government employee."

That request was denied by Trump, which Bannon argues sparked a series of events that ultimately culminated in Musk's recent remarks.

"The president is saying [to Musk], 'Where's the trillion dollars? You said you were going to find this waste, fraud, and abuse," Bannon explained, emphasizing the growing frustration between Musk's promises and results.

Article continues below advertisement

Moreover, Musk has allegedly been engaged in personal matters that have raised eyebrows within political circles.

Bannon referenced Musk's past behaviors and affiliations, including a reported drug use issue and his significant business ties with the Chinese Communist Party. “You have an individual that has a massive drug problem, and that has not been refuted,” Bannon asserted.

These claims, however, have not been confirmed by multiple independent sources.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk accused Donald Trump of being in the Epstein files.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the escalating feud, there have been hints of reconciliation. Notably, financier Bill Ackman recently suggested that Musk and Trump should mend fences, a sentiment Musk has echoed.

Meanwhile, Politico has reported that a call between the two may be scheduled, indicating that the discord may not be as enduring as Bannon predicts.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Elon Musk and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk and Donald Trump have a complicated relationship.

Yet, Bannon remains resolute in his belief that the damage has been done.

"You can't come out and say kill the present most important legislative occurrence of this first term," he declared, speaking to the severity of Musk's comments.

Bannon's remarks bring to light the potential ramifications for Musk, who has significantly shifted his public persona in recent months.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.