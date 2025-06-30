'No Going Back': Elon Musk Faces Fallout as Steve Bannon Turns on Him Over Donald Trump Rift
Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, has ignited a firestorm of controversy following his recent remarks suggesting that President Donald Trump should face impeachment.
According to former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, Musk has "crossed the Rubicon," marking a significant turning point in his relationship with the Republican Party and the former president himself.
The public confrontation between Musk and Trump escalated dramatically recently when Musk criticized a major spending bill essential to Trump's legislative agenda.
In retaliation, Trump responded by threatening to cancel government contracts with Musk's companies, including SpaceX, further fueling tensions.
Bannon, who previously supported Trump's rise to prominence, has spoken extensively about this split, underscoring its implications for both figures.
In an interview with NPR, Bannon articulated his perspective on the unfolding drama.
He stated, "The president's gone out of his way to make sure that Elon had every opportunity... Elon asked for an extension to stay and the president denied it. And I think that was the beginning of this friction.”
This assertion hints at deeper issues that may have contributed to the falling out.
Musk's calls for Trump's impeachment have been particularly striking, given the historical closeness between the two figures.
In response to Musk's comments, Bannon emphatically proclaimed that “there's no going back” for Musk.
"He crossed the Rubicon by this outrageous comparison to the Epstein files about saying President Trump should be impeached," Bannon insisted.
The implication of an irreversible break between Musk and Trump raises questions about the future of political alliances in the rapidly changing landscape of American politics.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The tumultuous relationship appears to have begun in earnest when Musk sought to extend his time as a "special government employee."
That request was denied by Trump, which Bannon argues sparked a series of events that ultimately culminated in Musk's recent remarks.
"The president is saying [to Musk], 'Where's the trillion dollars? You said you were going to find this waste, fraud, and abuse," Bannon explained, emphasizing the growing frustration between Musk's promises and results.
Moreover, Musk has allegedly been engaged in personal matters that have raised eyebrows within political circles.
Bannon referenced Musk's past behaviors and affiliations, including a reported drug use issue and his significant business ties with the Chinese Communist Party. “You have an individual that has a massive drug problem, and that has not been refuted,” Bannon asserted.
These claims, however, have not been confirmed by multiple independent sources.
Despite the escalating feud, there have been hints of reconciliation. Notably, financier Bill Ackman recently suggested that Musk and Trump should mend fences, a sentiment Musk has echoed.
Meanwhile, Politico has reported that a call between the two may be scheduled, indicating that the discord may not be as enduring as Bannon predicts.
Yet, Bannon remains resolute in his belief that the damage has been done.
"You can't come out and say kill the present most important legislative occurrence of this first term," he declared, speaking to the severity of Musk's comments.
Bannon's remarks bring to light the potential ramifications for Musk, who has significantly shifted his public persona in recent months.