'Weren’t Expecting This, Were You?': Elon Musk Booed During Guest Appearance At Dave Chappelle's Comedy Show

Despite claiming to be a champion of legal comedy, controversial Twitter overlord Elon Musk failed to make audiences laugh this weekend, sparking a mixture of boos and cheers during a guest appearance at a Dave Chappelle stand-up show.

On Sunday, December 11, Musk was seemingly caught off guard after receiving a largely icy reception from audiences at San Francisco’s Chase Center, a negative reaction stemming from the moment Chappelle introduced the Tesla moul.

“Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the richest man in the world,” Chappelle said, Musk appearing on the stage, holding his hands up in what appears to be in anticipation of cheers.