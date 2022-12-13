'Weren’t Expecting This, Were You?': Elon Musk Booed During Guest Appearance At Dave Chappelle's Comedy Show
Despite claiming to be a champion of legal comedy, controversial Twitter overlord Elon Musk failed to make audiences laugh this weekend, sparking a mixture of boos and cheers during a guest appearance at a Dave Chappelle stand-up show.
On Sunday, December 11, Musk was seemingly caught off guard after receiving a largely icy reception from audiences at San Francisco’s Chase Center, a negative reaction stemming from the moment Chappelle introduced the Tesla moul.
“Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the richest man in the world,” Chappelle said, Musk appearing on the stage, holding his hands up in what appears to be in anticipation of cheers.
“Cheers and boos I see,” the comic quipped of the frigid response to the embroiled billionaire.
“Weren’t expecting this, were you?” Musk bantered back, prompting Chappelle to note that “it sounds like some of those people you fired are in the audience.”
The Chappelle's Show icon, who famously found himself in hot water last year after making a series of comments some condemned as transphobic, proceeded to joke about how it seemed the boos were stemming from those with “terrible seats in the stadium.”
Though depicted in several videos gaining traction across the internet, Sudowrite co-founder James Yu, who alleged to be in attendance for the viral incident took to Musk’s newly-acquired platform, detailing the purportedly widespread backlash against the SpaceX entrepreneur.
“A good 80 percent of the stadium boos,” Yu wrote in a tweet that has since garnered more than 65,000 likes.
“18k people,” he continued, adding that upon hearing the boos, Musk withered, turning “into a corncob.”
“Totally came off entitled,” Yu added in a subsequent post. “Dave gave him so many chances to speak but he just put his hands in his pockets.”
Though Musk remained tight-lipped about Yu’s account, he seemingly shaded his account, providing a conflicting set of percentages when another Twitter user joked about him walking into “a crowd full of boos.”
“Technically, it was 90% cheers & 10% boos (except during quiet periods), but, still, that’s a lot of boos, which is a first for me in real life (frequent on Twitter),” Musk replied. “It’s almost as if I’ve offended SF’s unhinged leftists … but nahhh.”
The reaction to Musk comes as the tech mogul continues to spark controversy with his approach to running Twitter. Alongside purportedly demanding staffers either adhere to an “extremely hardcore” work schedule or quit last month, San Francisco city officials recently announced they were investigating the company after some staffers reported rooms in their office had been converted into makeshift sleeping quarters.