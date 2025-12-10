or
Elon Musk Claims He Can't Go Out in Public After Charlie Kirk's Murder Due to 'Serious Security Issues'

image of Elon Musk opened up about his security fears.
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk opened up about his fears, noting how it feels nearly impossible to go outside due to security concerns.

Dec. 10 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Elon Musk has somewhat of a fear of going out in public ever since Charlie Kirk was shot in broad daylight in September.

The Tesla founder, 54, recently appeared on "The Katie Miller Podcast," where he opened up about his worries, noting how it feels nearly impossible to go outside due to security concerns.

Source: @@katiemillerpod/YouTube

The Tesla founder recently appeared on 'The Katie Miller Podcast.'

"These days — particularly in light of Charlie Kirk's murder, there are serious security issues," the businessman explained.

He added that Kirk's assassination has forced him to look at life and death in a different light, even making him more of a homebody. The billionaire also noted how he can't remember the last time he ran errands outside his home.

Charlie Kirk and Elon Musk Were Friends

image of Elon Musk was previously heading the DOGE.
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk was previously heading the DOGE.

"It's not that I don't want to," Musk said. "I simply can't."

"Life is on 'hardcore mode.' Make one mistake and you're dead," he theorized. Kirk died at the age of 31 after being shot and killed while speaking at a Turning Point USA debate event at Utah Valley University.

The tech mogul and the conservative pundit were friends over the years, with Musk even going to Kirk’s memorial in Arizona on September 21.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk and Donald Trump Buried the Hatchet at Charlie Kirk's Memorial

Source: @theeconomictimes/YouTube

Elon Musk and Donald Trump reunited at Charlie Kirk's memorial

Musk sat with President Donald Trump at the service — after their clash went viral.

Lip reader Nicola Hickling shared at the time what she thought the two men were talking about when they sat next to each other. Hickling noted that Trump, 79, leaned in and allegedly said: “I think we should stop this and say something now.”

"Donald [then] turns to [UFC CEO] Dana [White] and says, ‘Did you know about this?'" she claimed. Trump then happily tapped Musk’s arm before the entrepreneur left.

Image of The president and the SpaceX founder had a feud earlier this year.
Source: MEGA

The president and the SpaceX founder had a feud earlier this year.

In early 2025, Trump and the SpaceX founder had a little tiff due to disagreements over the president signing of the "One, Big Beautiful Bill Act." Musk claimed that the bill would increase the national debt.

“Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it,” Musk tweeted, warning the bill would grow the deficit to $2.5 trillion and burden Americans with debt.

“Mammoth spending bills are bankrupting America! ENOUGH,” he roared.

Things took another turn after Musk left his role of leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Trump went on Truth Social, writing, “Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!”

