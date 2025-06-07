'I Love Being Proven Right': Elon Musk's Daughter Vivian Disses Billionaire Dad Amid His Feud With Donald Trump

As it stands, Wilson and Musk do not have a relationship. In July 2024, the Tesla CEO publicly denounced her by saying she wasn’t a “girl” after she made her transgender transition. He also said he was “tricked” into providing medical treatment for her transition when she was 16 years old.

In an interview following Musk’s remarks, Wilson called him “uncaring and narcissistic” before she recalled a daunting memory with her father.

“I was in fourth grade. We went on this road trip that I didn’t know was actually just an advertisement for one of the cars — I don’t remember which one — and he was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high,” she said. “It was cruel.”