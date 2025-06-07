'I Love Being Proven Right': Elon Musk's Daughter Vivian Disses Billionaire Dad Amid His Feud With Donald Trump
Elon Musk’s estranged daughter Vivian Wilson, 21, took a swipe at her dad amid his feud with President Donald Trump.
On Thursday, June 5, Wilson took to her Instagram Story to break her silence on the matter, saying, “I do not want to comment,” as she held her hand over her mouth in a fit of laughter.
“I love being proven right,” she captioned the video.
Vivian Wilson Calls Dad Elon Musk 'Cruel'
As it stands, Wilson and Musk do not have a relationship. In July 2024, the Tesla CEO publicly denounced her by saying she wasn’t a “girl” after she made her transgender transition. He also said he was “tricked” into providing medical treatment for her transition when she was 16 years old.
In an interview following Musk’s remarks, Wilson called him “uncaring and narcissistic” before she recalled a daunting memory with her father.
“I was in fourth grade. We went on this road trip that I didn’t know was actually just an advertisement for one of the cars — I don’t remember which one — and he was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high,” she said. “It was cruel.”
Vivian Wilson Says She 'No Longer' Wants Relationship With Elon Musk
In 2022 court filings from when Wilson opted to change her name, she made it known that she wanted nothing to do with her dad.
“I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form,” she said.
Wilson isn’t the only member of his family to speak out against him amid his feud with Trump, either. The alleged mother of his 14th child, Ashley St. Clair, wrote a comical X post on June 5, regarding the highly publicized drama.
Elon Musk Says the President's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Is 'Outrageous'
- Elon Musk's Estranged Transgender Daughter to Leave America Once Donald Trump Is President Again: 'I Don't See My Future Being Here'
- Family Feud Explodes: Elon Musk's Estranged Daughter Vivian Labels Her Grandpa a 'Complete F----- Psychopath' and 'Huge Racist'
- Elon Musk’s Estranged Transgender Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Fumes Over Her 'Pathetic Man-Child' Father in Scathing Rant
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Hey @realDonaldTrump lmk if u need any breakup advice,” St. Clair quipped of Musk and Trump firing shots at each other online.
The falling out between the billionaire and the president erupted just after Musk departed DOGE in May.
Afterwards, Musk posted several tweets on X about his former friend and his administration. For starters, he tore apart Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” by calling it a “massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill” and a “disgusting abomination.”
Donald Trump Calls Elon Musk 'Crazy'
When Trump issued his first comment about Musk’s criticism on June 5, during a press conference in the Oval Office, he said he was “disappointed” in the X owner for his social media attack.
The president also said in a Truth Social post that Musk “went crazy” when he asked him to end his employment at the White House as a special government employee.
Elon Musk Claims Donald Trump's Name Is in the Epstein Files
Things escalated, though, when Musk posted an old video of a young Trump with disgraced Jeffrey Epstein, claiming that the Epstein files haven’t been shared with the public because the president’s name is in them.
“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” the X owner tweeted, adding, “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”