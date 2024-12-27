Azealia Banks Accuses Elon Musk of Taking Drugs to Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate While Mocking Billionaire's Mounjaro Usage
What's really going on at Mar-a-Lago?
Azealia Banks wildly accused Elon Musk of bringing drugs over to President-elect Donald Trump's Florida estate during a heated social media rant about the Tesla CEO's ex Grimes.
"Stop trying to squeeze the novelty out of this to deflect from the fact that Elon really dogged you and dragged you in front of the entire world, had you begging for your kids [and] s--- sis then threw all his h--- in a compound together and took his little bag of k and went to Mar-a-Lago," Banks claimed, seemingly referencing the recreationally illegal drug ketamine.
The "Luxury" rapper continued: "Sis... it's a dub. It's giving crack daddy sis. He's on Ozempic and tina [sic] feeling himself now. It's finished. He's f------ fried. It's not giving all that you [are] still the same dirty lil white b---- from McGill that drinks tap water and eats Spaghetti. You're not lady gaga girl. Relax."
Banks' post came one day after Musk revealed his use of the weight-loss enhancing drug Mounjaro on Wednesday, December 25.
The billionaire shared a photo of himself dressed as old Saint Nick via his social media platform, X (formerly named Twitter), alongside the caption: "Ozempic Santa."
"Technically, Mounjaro, but that doesn't have the same ring to it," he later clarified.
Banks' online rant was in response to Musk's ex Grimes — who shares shares son X Æ A-Xii, 4, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, and son Techno Mechanicus, 2, with the SpaceX founder — reacting to a meme on X portraying the "212" rapper and the "Genesis" singer as Glinda and Elphaba from Wicked.
Not finding humor in the joke, Banks declared: "Girl the way you are still trying to hold out on some weird a-- innocent bulls--- years later after you got dumped, cheated on, your kids kidnapped and still trying to paint me like the villain and act like you're above me when you're getting sonned by Elon's secretary."
"When you're the one that *literally* did not make the f------ music and Elon is the one who harvested your eggs and took a picture of your C-section is PEAK white female delusion," she spewed hatefully. "Get over yourself h-. The n---- has like four new kids and you're really a lame. Sis. You can really quit mentioning me. I know you wish you could be my bestie but b----..... it's f------ boring as h---. Let it go."
Grimes, however, denied being broken up with by Musk, insisting, "it's just a funny joke bro. Not trying to paint you as a villain. I didn't 'get dumped.' I bounced."
"My amazing baby is asleep in my bed beside me, I'm in love. No regrets. Life is as beautiful as u want it to be. You're insanely talented. Even after all this, I want you to win. God bless [my lady]," Grimes concluded.