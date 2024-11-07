Elon Musk's Estranged Transgender Daughter to Leave America Once Donald Trump Is President Again: 'I Don't See My Future Being Here'

"This is before I had any understanding of what was going on," he continued. "COVID was going on, so there was a lot of confusion, and I was told Xavier might commit suicide if he doesn’t [make the change]."

"They call it ‘deadnaming’ for a reason," he said of Vivian's former moniker. "The reason they call it ‘deadnaming’ is because your son is dead. My son Xavier is dead — killed by the woke-mind virus."

Elon said he hopes to "destroy the woke-mind virus," adding, "we’re making some progress."