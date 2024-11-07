Elon Musk's Estranged Transgender Daughter to Leave America Once Donald Trump Is President Again: 'I Don't See My Future Being Here'
Elon Musk's estranged transgender daughter Vivian Wilson won't be sticking around to see her dad's pal Donald Trump move back into the White House.
After Trump was declared the winner of the 2024 presidential election, Wilson took to Instagram's Threads to share her disappointed reaction and what it means for her.
"I’ve thought this for a while, but yesterday confirmed it for me. I don’t see my future being in the United States," shared the 20-year-old, whose mom is the tech mogul's ex-wife Justine Wilson. "Even if he’s only in office for 4 years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don’t happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon."
The father-of-11 — who became a big supporter and donor for Donald over the past several months — has been estranged from Vivian since she decided to undergo gender-affirming surgery.
In a July interview with The Daily Wire, the Tesla founder, 53, claimed he was "tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier," referring to his daughter's former name.
"This is before I had any understanding of what was going on," he continued. "COVID was going on, so there was a lot of confusion, and I was told Xavier might commit suicide if he doesn’t [make the change]."
"They call it ‘deadnaming’ for a reason," he said of Vivian's former moniker. "The reason they call it ‘deadnaming’ is because your son is dead. My son Xavier is dead — killed by the woke-mind virus."
Elon said he hopes to "destroy the woke-mind virus," adding, "we’re making some progress."
After his comments went viral, Vivian posted a photo of herself on social media alongside the caption, "I look pretty good for a dead b----!"
When she filed paperwork to legally change her name in 2022, she also requested to formally disown her dad, stating, "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."
In the past Vivian, has dissed Elon for not being around as she grew up, explaining that if he was a present dad, he would've been more aware of her struggles.
"He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there," she explained. "And in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness."
"I’ve been reduced to a happy little stereotype," Vivian added. "I think that says a lot about how he views queer people and children in general."