NEWS

Elon Musk's Father Blasts Billionaire for His Bad Parenting Skills Amid Rumors He Welcomed 13th Child With Ashley St. Clair: He Hasn't Been 'a Good Dad'

Composite photo of Errol Musk and Elon Musk
Source: @erroll_musk/Instagram; MEGA

Elon Musk's father claimed he hasn't been 'a good dad.'

By:

Feb. 18 2025, Published 9:56 a.m. ET

Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, did not hold back on his thoughts regarding the latter's parenting skills during a recent interview.

Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk's father claimed his first child died in the care of a nanny.

The Tesla mogul’s father appeared on the “Wide Awake” podcast on February 12, declaring his son has “not been a good dad.”

“The first child was too much with nannies and died in the care of a nanny,” he said. “Elon’s gonna shoot me for saying this, but that’s what I think. That’s no good. They were too rich, too many nannies.”

He went on to share each of Elon and Justine Wilson’s kids had their own nanny. “When they got divorced, the nannies were six on this side and six on that side,” Errol added. “It was a really weird situation.”

Joshua Rubin, the host of the show, went on to ask Errol if he felt Elon “didn’t spend enough time” with his young children, to which Errol replied that is likely what occurred.

Photo of Ashley St. Clair
Source: @realashleystclair/Instagram

Ashley St. Clair claims Elon Musk fathered her child.

As OK! reported, Elon was recently accused by conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair as being the father of her child. On February 15, she spoke out, saying he wanted her to keep their baby secret “forever.”

“I was completely isolated during my pregnancy,” she explained. “Every part of my career and everything I used to do I couldn’t do anymore. I was told not to tell anybody.”

While she initially claimed she was fine with keeping quiet about the situation, Ashley opened up on X on February 14.

Photo of Errol Musk
Source: @erroll_musk/Instagram

Errol Musk said Elon will 'shoot him' for comments he made regarding his parenting.

“There was a cohort of very violent stalkers who started threatening my toddler, they would send me photos of him with blood and that I would witness his blood splattering death and saying I was Elon’s w-----,” she stated. “It is very hard to understate how much I am processing right now. I am sad that my hand was forced by the media to do this now. But there is also a sense of relief because I have been forced to live in secrecy for almost a year of my life.”

“My child is the most perfect thing that happened to me,” she added. “I wouldn’t change anything.”

Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk has not acknowledged rumors he fathered Ashley St. Clair's baby.

On Sunday, February 16, Ashley’s representative, Brian Glicklich, shared on X they are “waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share.”

To date, Elon has remained silent regarding claims he’s the father of Ashley’s child.

