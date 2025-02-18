Elon Musk's Father Blasts Billionaire for His Bad Parenting Skills Amid Rumors He Welcomed 13th Child With Ashley St. Clair: He Hasn't Been 'a Good Dad'

The Tesla mogul’s father appeared on the “Wide Awake” podcast on February 12, declaring his son has “not been a good dad.”

“The first child was too much with nannies and died in the care of a nanny,” he said. “Elon’s gonna shoot me for saying this, but that’s what I think. That’s no good. They were too rich, too many nannies.”

He went on to share each of Elon and Justine Wilson’s kids had their own nanny. “When they got divorced, the nannies were six on this side and six on that side,” Errol added. “It was a really weird situation.”

Joshua Rubin, the host of the show, went on to ask Errol if he felt Elon “didn’t spend enough time” with his young children, to which Errol replied that is likely what occurred.